Sam Antonacci a Top Speed Target Off Waivers?
Sam Antonacci has played his way into the top waiver mix for managers needing speed, average, and runs. The 23-year-old is hitting .289 with five home runs, 46 runs, 25 RBI, and 12 steals over 253 at-bats. The profile is not built around big power, but it is not empty speed either. Antonacci owns a .380 OBP, has struck out just 15.3% of the time, and brings useful 2B/3B/OF eligibility. That makes him easier to fit than a lot of speed-first waiver options. His 7.5% barrel rate and .370 xwOBA give the bat enough support to keep him in lineups, even if fantasy managers should not expect a major home run jump. With a 47% Yahoo roster rate, Antonacci should be added in most competitive leagues. RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings back him as an add in 10-team formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller