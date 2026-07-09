Jordan Clarkson is Headed Back to the Knicks
Jordan Clarkson on Thursday. According to Shams Charania, Clarkson is headed back to New York on a one-year, $3.9 million deal for the 2026-2027 season. Clarkson was a valuable depth piece on this roster during their championship run. He averaged 8.6 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game across 72 contests last season. The 34-year-old figures to have a similar role on this roster again next season. Clarkson probably won't have nightly fantasy value as a rotational piece, but this is a solid move for the Knicks roster.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania