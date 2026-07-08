Brian Harman Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open

Jul 8, 2026, 10:02 AM ET
Brian Harman has been steady, though somewhat lackluster, this season, recording five top-25 finishes while missing just three cuts in 17 events. He now turns to the Scottish Open, where he has recorded a missed cut, T12, T21, and T50 in four previous appearances. Harman ranks 93rd in strokes gained tee to green (-0.043 per round), 124th off the tee (-0.249), 67th on approach (+0.141), and 87th in total driving, all important stats this week. Where he creates some intrigue is with his precision, ranking 29th in driving accuracy and 43rd in proximity from over 200 yards, a distance that accounted for more than 36% of approach shots at The Renaissance Club last year. At $7,300 on DraftKings, Harman carries some upside, but he profiles as more of a gamble than a safe DFS option.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour