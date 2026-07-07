Cavaliers Lock Up Donovan Mitchell on Maximum Extension
Donovan Mitchell agreed to a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal locks Mitchell into Cleveland after he averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists last season. There is no role change here, but that is the fantasy takeaway. Mitchell remains the clear offensive engine for a Cleveland team built around his scoring and on-ball creation, keeping him firmly in the high-end guard mix as long as his workload holds.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA