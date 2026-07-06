Is Tyreek Hill Worthy of a Late-Round Stash in 2026 Drafts?
Tyreek Hill (knee) continues to work his way back from the gruesome knee injury that ended his 2025 season after only four games. In a clip he posted to his YouTube channel in late June, he appears to receive positive news from a doctor who is impressed by his recovery. As rumors continue to swirl about potential 2026 landing spots for the five-time All-Pro, teams are set to reconvene for training camps at the end of the month, where a single injury could create a need for his services. While there are no guarantees that he will ever take another NFL snap, and even fewer assurances that he can return to pre-injury form, Hill has been one of the most explosive players to ever play the game, with his 28 career touchdowns of at least 50 yards ranking as the fourth most in NFL history. An afterthought in most 2026 drafts, Hill is a player who can and should be scooped up in the final rounds of any leagues with the use of injured reserve slots, and even without, the 11th-year receiver is worthy of an end-of-bench early-season stash, allowing fantasy managers extra time to make a decision before bye weeks and injuries arrive.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller