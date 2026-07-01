Michael Brennan Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic

Jul 1, 2026, 11:57 AM ET
Michael Brennan's first full year on Tour has been up and down, as he has made 11 of 17 cuts while recording three finishes inside the top 30. He now turns to the John Deere Classic, where he will be making his tournament debut. TPC Deere Run typically rewards precise short-iron play, driving accuracy, and players who can make plenty of birdies. Brennan ranks 101st on approach (-0.049 strokes per round), 59th in driving accuracy, and 44th in birdie-or-better percentage. Where he stands out is off the tee, where he ranks second on Tour (+0.803 strokes per round) and third in driving distance. If he can continue to gain significant strokes off the tee, he will just need the rest of his game to come along to contend here. At $8,500 on DraftKings, he offers strong upside for DFS lineups.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour