Brendan Sorsby Won't Sue NFL, Plans to Prepare for 2027 Draft
Brendan Sorsby will not pursue any further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL and will instead focus on his preparation for entry into the 2027 NFL draft, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Sorsby will be considered a "draft-eligible" player next year and will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of next April's draft. Sorsby applied for the 2026 supplemental draft in June, but the NFL decided not to hold one just for Sorsby, who admitted to gambling on games while in college. The Canadian Football League also decided not to let Sorsby play in their league in 2026 as he prepares to enter the 2027 NFL draft. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Sorsby will be allowed to take part in the entire pre-draft process next year, including the Senior Bowl, pro day workouts, and visits with interested teams. His dual-threat abilities have some scouts suggesting that he could be a first-round talent, but his off-the-field issues could easily cause his draft stock to fall next April.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter