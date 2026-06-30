Courtland Sutton a High-Upside Swing in the Middle Rounds of 2026 Drafts
Courtland Sutton has finished as the WR13 or better in each of the past two seasons, and while changes are coming to the Broncos' offense in 2026, enough continuity remains for the veteran wideout to see sustained success in his ninth season. First time offensive coordinator Davis Webb has been tasked with play calling duties, but with head coach Sean Payton still overseeing the operation, Denver should remain a high-volume passing offense, and while the team traded away multiple picks to acquire dynamic receiver Jaylen Waddle, Sutton's red zone connection with quarterback Bo Nix should continue to provide scoring opportunities. Since Nix assumed starting duties in 2024, Sutton has seen 38 red zone targets, converting nine into touchdowns. Sutton's 25 total touchdowns since 2023 rank sixth in the league over that span, and while Waddle is a true threat to lead the team in targets, he's seen less than half of Sutton's touchdown total over the past three seasons. While another top 13 finish is likely out of the question, Sutton's touchdown upside could still lead to plenty of usable weeks, and at RotoBaller's WR35, he represents tremendous value if his role remains even close to what it has been with Nix as starter.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller