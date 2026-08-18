Elic Ayomanor Seeing Plenty of First-Team Reps
Elic Ayomanor was highly involved in the team's 19-13 preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Of 22 first-team snaps, Ayomanor played 16/22, tying rookie Carnell Tate (16) and trailing only Wan'Dale Robinson (17). The second-year receiver played more snaps than veteran Calvin Ridley (7), who played the first drive, then didn't return, and fellow second-year wideout Chimere Dike (5). Training camp headlines said Ayomanor and Ridley were splitting first-team reps, but Ayomanor was far more of a factor than expected. While he may not be draftable in 2026, the Titans' lead wide receiver from the 2025 season is expected to be a piece of their new offense this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller