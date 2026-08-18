Davis Allen Expected to Return "Within the Next Week"
Davis Allen (quadriceps) is expected to return to practice "within the next week," per Stu Jackson of therams.com. Jackson also reports that Allen is expected to be ready for Week 1. Across 17 games with Los Angeles in 2025, Allen recorded 24 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 33 targets. While he's unlikely to provide fantasy-relevant production himself, Allen's presence further complicates the Rams' crowded tight end room for fantasy managers. In addition to Allen, Los Angeles has veterans Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee, 2025 second-round pick Terrance Ferguson, and 2026 second-round pick Max Klare as other tight ends on its roster. While the Rams use multiple tight end personnel groupings at one of the highest rates in the league, their depth at the position makes it hard for fantasy managers to rely on any one tight end in Los Angeles for consistent production.
Source: Los Angeles Rams - Stu Jackson
Source: Los Angeles Rams - Stu Jackson