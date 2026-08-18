Tyrone Tracy Jr. Remains Part of Giants Plans Despite Recent Moves
Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains "squarely still in the plans" for the team despite the recent signing of veteran back Najee Harris, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Tracy Jr. has been a productive player for the Giants, recording 2,151 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns on 442 touches across his first two NFL seasons. However, the Giants' backfield is expected to be led by second-year back Cam Skattebo in 2026 now that he is fully recovered from the ankle injury that ended his 2025 season in Week 8. Raanan reports that Harris will "need a couple weeks to get in football shape," so Tracy Jr. could be secure in New York's RB2 role for now. Harris is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that caused him to miss most of the 2025 season. Still, Harris recorded four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards before the lost year in 2025. Following his signing, Tracy Jr.'s fantasy value is in question.
Source: ESPN - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN - Jordan Raanan