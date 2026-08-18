Kaelon Black Returns to Practice After Adductor Injury
Kaelon Black (adductor) returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since the opening week of training camp. The rookie had been sidelined since hurting his adductor during the Aug. 1 practice, wiping out more than two weeks of valuable work. Black was getting a decent amount of run before the injury, including a heavy share of the carries during San Francisco's first padded session. The 49ers used the 90th overall pick on him in April after he rushed for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns on 186 carries at Indiana last season. At 5-foot-9 and 208 pounds, he gives San Francisco another option behind Christian McCaffrey as the team sorts through a banged-up backfield. Black has ground to make up after the long layoff, but getting back into practice now gives him time to push for a role before the regular season.
Source: Matt Barrows
Source: Matt Barrows