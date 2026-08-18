Jaylen Waddle Back in Full Pads Tuesday
Jaylen Waddle (leg) was in full pads Tuesday, another step forward after returning to practice Monday. Waddle had been out since leaving an Aug. 5 practice with a muscle strain in his left leg. Head coach Sean Payton initially expected him back within four or five days, but Denver gave him more time. He was nearly a full participant Monday and even caught a pass from Bo Nix during a red-zone period. Now the pads are back on. Waddle came over from Miami in a March trade after posting 64 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games last season. Denver gave up first-, third- and fourth-round picks in that deal while also getting a fourth-rounder back with Waddle. The Broncos have plenty invested in him, and he is expected to be a major part of the passing game alongside Courtland Sutton. After almost two weeks of dealing with the strain, Tuesday's step is a good sign.
Source: Chris Tomasson
Source: Chris Tomasson