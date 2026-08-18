Najee Harris Signs With the Giants
Najee Harris (Achilles) to an undisclosed one-year deal on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The veteran Harris will be added to an already crowded Giants' RB room that includes Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary. The 28-year-old former first-rounder in 2021 by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the University of Alabama had four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to begin his career in the Steel City before playing in just three games in 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers due to a torn Achilles tendon. Harris appears to be fully recovered from his injury after impressing the Giants during his visit with the team on Monday, but he will have a steep hill to climb in 2026 for a fantasy-relevant role in the Big Apple. For now, Harris should remain off the fantasy football radar in standard-sized leagues. In his three games with the Bolts last year, Harris had 15 carries for 61 yards on the ground while catching all three of his targets for 25 yards.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport