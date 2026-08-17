Jeremiyah Love Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) may be headed for a featured role without becoming a true every-down back as a rookie. Josh Weinfuss said Monday that, based on what he has seen in training camp, Love could be used more as a featured option than a player who stays on the field in every situation. That lines up with what Arizona has said throughout the offseason. The Cardinals have talked about sharing the workload, even while expecting the third overall pick to see a significant number of snaps. Love got a long look in Thursday's preseason win over Las Vegas, starting and playing the entire first half while rushing 11 times for 58 yards and catching three passes for 14 yards. Tyler Allgeier is currently listed ahead of Love on Arizona's depth chart, and the backfield also includes James Conner and Trey Benson. Love is currently out this week with an ankle injury, but once healthy, he should still see plenty of work without necessarily owning every situation.
Source: NFL on ESPN
Source: NFL on ESPN