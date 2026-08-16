Chase Briscoe Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps

Aug 16, 2026, 3:40 PM ET
Chase Briscoe was one of the main contenders to compete for the win throughout the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Starting outside of the front row in second, Briscoe ran towards the front throughout the entire race outside of pit stops. In the first stage, he ran second the whole time behind Ryan Blaney, and although he tried to mount a charge to pass Blaney, Briscoe remained second and fell short of winning the stage. In the second stage, Briscoe took the lead from Blaney until midway through the stage, when Blaney outpaced Briscoe. After a caution on lap 125 handed Briscoe the lead again after pit stops, he led the field until late into the second stage, when Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin both passed him, leaving him to place third at the end of the stage. In the final stage, Briscoe continued to compete for the win alongside Logano, Tyler Reddick, and Hamlin. Briscoe led at several different points of the final stage until lap 361, when Logano passed him before their final pit stops. The No. 19 Toyota driver chased Logano throughout the rest of the stage, but ultimately could not get past him as he settled for second despite leading the most laps (171). With his first career top-5 finish at Richmond, Briscoe is now fifth in the regular season standings after 24 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com