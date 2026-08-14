Braden Smith Nears Two-Way Deal with Pacers
Braden Smith is in line for a two-way deal after the team waived Ethan Thompson from his two-way contract, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith. Thompson's exit allows him to join Partizan in Serbia and clears a roster path for Smith, the No. 38 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The former Purdue guard left college as the NCAA's all-time assists leader after averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 assists as a senior, and he flashed his passing in Las Vegas with a nine-assist Summer League finale. The fit is developmental, though. With Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell ahead of him, Smith projects for heavy Noblesville Boom minutes and stays off the fantasy radar.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith