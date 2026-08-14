Emilio Pagan Dealing With Hand Soreness
Emilio Pagan (hand) was dealing with some hand soreness, which is why he wasn't available to pitch in the ninth inning in Thursday's win over the Chicago White Sox, according to Chatterbox Sports. Francona said that Pagan is going to be looked at on Friday morning, and if he checks out well, he should be available out of the bullpen for Friday's series opener at home against the Miami Marlins. With Pagan unavailable on Thursday, Julian Garcia recorded his second career save while allowing a run in the process. If Pagan's hand injury keeps him out longer, Garcia, Tejay Antone, and Pierce Johnson could all be options for saves for Francona. The 35-year-old Pagan missed a big chunk of the season in the first half due to a hamstring strain, and he has a less-than-ideal 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings, but he's Cincy's primary closer when healthy and has 14 saves on the year. Francona has been pretty loyal to Pagan as his primary ninth-inning man.
Source: Chatterbox Sports
Source: Chatterbox Sports