Freddie Freeman Ready to Go for Series Opener Against Brewers
Freddie Freeman (soreness) is starting at first base and will bat cleanup for the Blue in Thursday's series opener against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers and left-hander Shane Drohan, per MLB.com. Freeman had a scary moment in Wednesday's win over the Kansas City Royals when he fell into the dugout at Dodger Stadium while chasing a pop-up in foul ground, and he was dealing with soreness in his hand, knee, and shoulder after the game. However, it was not enough to keep the former MVP and 10-time All-Star out of the lineup for the opener of a big series against the Brewers. Despite facing a left-hander on Thursday, Freeman should be in all starting fantasy lineups in traditional formats as he brings a .306/.380/.472 slash line into the contest with an .852 OPS, 15 home runs, 57 RBI, 58 runs scored, and five stolen bases. Freeman has hit .272 (40-for-147) with four of his 15 homers on the year against lefties, and he's gone hitless in just two career at-bats against Drohan.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com