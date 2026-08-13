Edward Florentino Producing At Very Young Age in Minors
Edward Florentino has put up good numbers this season between two minor-league levels this season at age 19. Currently at High-A Greensboro, Florentino has 16 homers and 50 RBI in 73 games for the Grasshoppers while hitting .216 with 58 runs scored. The outfield/first base prospect is likely to make his way up the minor league ladder in the next few years, but is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates' system. He has 60-grade power with a 50-grade hit tool and 55-grade speed. The left-handed hitter out of the Dominican Republic has the future tools to be a star, but at the age of 19 will need a few years to get some reps under his belt. A dynasty league stud, Florentino can be left on the waiver wire for the rest of this season in redraft leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball