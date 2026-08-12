Maikel Garcia to Begin Rehab Assignment on Wednesday
Maikel Garcia (hand) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday. This is encouraging news on Garcia, who has been sidelined since June 22 due to a strained muscle in his left hand. He was nearing a return before experiencing renewed soreness in his left in late July and needed to be pulled off his rehab assignment. It's unclear how long Garcia will need before rejoining the Royals, but he should be back in the mix within the next week or so. In the meantime, Nick Loftin should continue getting everyday reps at third base until Garcia is ready. Fantasy managers looking for help for a playoff push should consider stashing Garcia.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals