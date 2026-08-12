Josh Naylor Returns From Wrist Injury on Wednesday
Josh Naylor (wrist) is starting at first base and is batting sixth on Wednesday against the hosting New York Yankees and right-hander Will Warren, according to MLB.com. Naylor will return to action in the Bronx after taking the day off on Tuesday with soreness in his right wrist. Fantasy managers will want to get the 29-year-old left-handed slugger back in their starting lineups on Wednesday in traditional fantasy leagues against a right-hander. Naylor has been swinging a hot bat since July 26 in a span of 13 games, going 15-for-48 (.313) with an .898 OPS, two home runs, four doubles, five RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases in 53 plate appearances. The Canadian native has hit just 10 home runs in his 430 at-bats in 2026, but he also has 23 stolen bases and continues to be a rare speed threat at first base for fantasy managers. Naylor has gone hitless in just one career at-bat against Warren.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com