Jose Altuve Sidelined With Foot Injury in Series Finale Against Giants
Jose Altuve (foot) is not in the team's starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the hosting San Francisco Giants, according to MLB.com. Altuve is undergoing more tests after tests came back negative for a fracture when he was pulled from Tuesday's game early after being hit by a pitch on the left foot. Nick Allen is making the start at the keystone on Wednesday and will bat eighth against Giants right-hander Adrian Houser. Altuve was initially diagnosed with a left-foot contusion and will be considered day-to-day for now. Hopefully, Altuve will be ready to rock for Friday's series opener against the division-rival Seattle Mariners on Friday after a scheduled day off on Thursday. Altuve is nowhere near the power/speed threat at the second base position that he used to be, as he comes into Wednesday's action with a mediocre .240/.304/.391 slash line, .695 OPS, 13 home runs, 35 RBI, 54 runs scored, and two steals in 96 games in 2026. So far in 10 games in August, though, he's gone 11-for-34 (.324) with a homer, a double, five RBI, and five runs scored.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com