JT Brubaker Earns Save on Tuesday, Emerging as a Waiver-Wire Target?
JT Brubaker picked up his second save of the season on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his team's 4-1 win over the Houston Astros. Brubaker has largely worked in a multi-inning relief role for the Giants so far in 2026, recording a 3.34 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 56 2/3 innings (37 games). However, San Francisco made some notable subtractions from their bullpen at the trade deadline by sending out Erik Miller and Caleb Kilian (oblique). As a result, Brubaker could now be part of the mix at the end of games. The 32-year-old does not have typical closer stuff, as he's averaging just 93.2 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a 16.1% strikeout rate. Still, he's a veteran who has been fairly productive for the Giants this season. In deep leagues, Brubaker could be worth a dart throw on the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com