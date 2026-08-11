Jonah Tong Bottoms Out, Falls From Redraft Stash Ranks
Jonah Tong might be ready for another shot in the big leagues after posting a 1.84 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched over three starts, the right-hander got roughed up for six runs (five earned) on five hits -- all of which were home runs -- along with one walk and a hit batter while striking out three in five innings of work in his latest outing. After a 2025 in which he posted a 1.43 ERA and struck out 179 batters in 113 2/3 innings pitched (mostly at Double-A), the Mets' top-ranked prospect now owns a 5.46 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 19 starts at Syracuse, though the strikeout totals remain high at 26.9 percent. The 23-year-old may get another shot in the majors this year, but it could be as a reliever again like he was earlier this season. Either way, he doesn't warrant stash consideration at this point in most redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com