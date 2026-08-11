Karson Milbrandt Drops Off Stash Radar With Latest Rough Outing
Karson Milbrandt's rough showing at Triple-A continued with his latest start this past Saturday, when he allowed four earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three in two innings of work. The Marlins' fourth-ranked prospect looked good over his first three starts at Jacksonville, but has allowed four runs or more in five of his last seven appearances. It has resulted in a 7.96 ERA, 2.01 WHIP, and an ugly -0.6 K-BB% over 37 1/3 innings pitched. An MLB debut looked all but inevitable earlier this year, but with an opponent batting average of .285 at Triple-A and command that clearly needs some fine-tuning, his chances of a 2026 debut are fading quickly. Perhaps there is still time to earn a September call-up, but for now, there is little reason to stash the 22-year-old in redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com