Jose Fermin Emerging as a Potential Deep-League Saves Source
Jose Fermin has been an emergent young arm in his team's bullpen in 2026. Across 39 innings (36 games), the 24-year-old has recorded a 3.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts. Fermin is averaging 96.8 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 26.5% of the batters he's faced this year. He also picked up the first save of his big-league career on Friday. With the Angels having traded right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, Fermin could be poised to step into more regular save opportunities in Los Angeles. The Angels have other high-leverage options in right-hander Ben Joyce and left-hander Samy Natera Jr., so fantasy managers should not expect Fermin to exclusively work in the ninth inning. Still, Fermin could be a worthy flier to target on the waiver wire in deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller