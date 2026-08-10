Kemp Alderman Slowing Down A Bit At Triple-A
Kemp Alderman is having a rough August so far for Triple-A Jacksonville. In seven games this month, Alderman is hitting just .125 with one homer and five RBI. Altogether, he is 3-for-24 at the plate as he's cooled down a bit from a good, solid season at age 23 at Jacksonville. In 282 at-bats for Jacksonville, Alderman has 15 homers and 48 RBI while hitting .277. With the ability to play first base or the outfield, the right-handed hitter could potentially see time with the Marlins. The Marlins have a lot of depth at first base and the outfield but could look to Alderman for a potential spark despite his recent downturn. Alderman is graded out with 60-grade power and is the No. 7 prospect in the Marlins system. It could be worth taking a look at him just in case he is given a big-league opportunity late this season
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball