Dennis Schroder Remains in Trade Talks
Dennis Schroder remains part of trade discussions as the team looks to reconfigure the roster and create financial flexibility, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. The 32-year-old was acquired from Sacramento at last season's deadline and is scheduled for roughly $30 million over the next two seasons, though part of his 2027-28 salary is not fully guaranteed yet. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes across 70 games last season while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three. If Cleveland moves him, Craig Porter Jr., Tyrese Proctor, and rookie Meleek Thomas could see clearer paths to backup guard minutes. Until a deal happens, none of them need to be chased for fantasy.
Source: Chris Fedor
Source: Chris Fedor