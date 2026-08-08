Kirk Cousins, Maxx Crosby Held Out After Friday Altercation
Kirk Cousins and defensive end Maxx Crosby will both be held out of Saturday's practice after violating team rules during Friday's altercation, according to Adam Schefter. Head coach Klint Kubiak made the decision after the two got into it during team drills. Crosby made contact with Cousins on multiple plays before the veteran quarterback shoved him and grabbed his jersey, prompting teammates to step in and separate them. No punches were reported. Cousins enters the preseason as Las Vegas' starting quarterback after throwing for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions across 10 games with Atlanta last season. Kubiak has already identified Cousins as the starter, with first overall pick Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell working behind him. Saturday's absence gives both younger quarterbacks some additional reps while Cousins serves the one-practice discipline alongside Crosby.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter