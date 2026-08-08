Cade Klubnik Leads Long Touchdown Drive in Team Scrimmage
Cade Klubnik looked sharp in simulated game action, leading a 50-yard touchdown drive against a unit made up mostly of Jets starting defenders. Klubnik connected with Jamaal Pritchett on a high fade into the corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, adding a highlight to what has been reported as an up-and-down training camp. The Jets spent a fourth-round pick on the former five-star recruit, and in a battle with Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe for the backup job behind 35-year-old Geno Smith, his appeal is evident in dynasty leagues, particularly should things go south for the Jets in 2026 and the team wants to see him in a starting role. At RotoBaller's dynasty QB46, Klubnik is not a player who needs to be actively targeted, but for managers who landed him in rookie drafts, he's a worthwhile stash.
Source: Rich Cimini
Source: Rich Cimini