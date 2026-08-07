Ray Davis Expected to be Fine After Injury Scare
Ray Davis (foot) returned to practice and is fine. Davis went down during an 11-on-11 drill with a lower-right-leg injury. He went to the medical tent, returned with tape on that foot/ankle, and had no serious injury. The former fourth-round pick struggled in 2025, totaling only 361 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. As a direct handcuff to star running back James Cook, Davis has a tough time finding standalone value, with fellow backup Ty Johnson taking most of the receiving work in the offense. If Cook is injured, Davis would be a priority pickup; otherwise, he will likely be a non-factor in fantasy this season.
Source: Ty Dunne
Source: Ty Dunne