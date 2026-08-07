Josh Jacobs Misses Another Practice on Friday
Josh Jacobs (groin) was absent from Friday's practice session, according to Matt Schneidman. This is the second straight day that Jacobs has missed practice due to a groin injury. It's early in camp, so it's not surprising to see the Packers playing it safe with Jacobs. This injury is not viewed as a long-term issue, so fantasy managers shouldn't have anything to worry about right now. MarShawn Lloyd is getting first-team reps without Jacobs available. He could be an interesting handcuff option for fantasy managers if Jacobs does miss any time. For now, Jacobs should be considered day-to-day and should be back at practice in a few days.
Source: Matt Schneidman
Source: Matt Schneidman