Emmett Johnson Named as a Faller in Chiefs Camp
Emmett Johnson a faller early in training camp this summer after he was selected in the fifth round in April's NFL draft. Newell likes Johnson's long-term prospects with the organization, but as of now, he has "been a clear fourth in the RB pecking order in practices," behind both Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado. At minimum, KC should have plenty of special teams work for the rookie. Head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that the team wants to see Johnson keep his pad level lower while running. "You go high at this level, and you're going to get rearranged," Reid said. "And you don't want that to happen." Right now, the Chiefs feel more comfortable with their other depth options at the position behind RB1 Kenneth Walker III. The 22-year-old from the University of Nebraska could make up some ground as camp goes on and in preseason action, but as things currently stand, he's merely a dynasty/keeper stash.
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell