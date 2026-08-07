Titans, Guard Peter Skoronski Agree to Four-Year Extension
Cam Ward. The move comes after the Titans already picked up Skoronski's $19.07 fifth-year option for the 2027 campaign back in April. He will remain as the Titans' starting left guard for the 2026 season after starting all 48 games that he's appeared in over his first three NFL seasons with Tennessee. Skoronski has not missed a game since the start of the 2024 campaign after playing in 14 games as a rookie in 2023.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport