Texans Actively Looking to Involve Jaylin Noel on Offense
Jaylin Noel (finger) has come off the Non-Football Injury list at training camp, head coach DeMeco Ryans said the Texans are actively looking for ways to "get him the ball on offense multiple times a game," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The 23-year-old former third-rounder from Iowa State wasn't as productive as teammate Jayden Higgins as a rookie, as he caught just 26 passes on 35 targets for 292 yards and two touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (three starts). However, Noel should have a bigger role in Year 2 in 2026 as he competes with Tank Dell (knee) and Xavier Hutchinson for the WR3 role behind Higgins and Nico Collins. Losing the first two weeks of training camp didn't help Noel's cause, but he has plenty of time to get more involved going into Week 1 of the regular season. How big Noel's role is in his sophomore season will probably depend on how much Dell can do after suffering a devastating knee injury in 2024 and missing all of last year. Right now, Noel is merely a late-round dart throw in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson