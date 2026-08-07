Ashton Dulin Working as Wide Receiver Only
Ashton Dulin is working exclusively with his position group, with beat reporter Zach Hicks noting that he has not been given his normal special teams reps. The change in usage could indicate how the team feels about his place on the depth chart as he battles Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the third receiver spot alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. With Pierce missing training camp practices while on the PUP list following offseason ankle surgery, there could also be an element of preservation in what is already a thin receiver room, but for the time being, cornerback Johnathan Edwards has served in Dulin's usual gunner role with the punting unit.
Source: Zach Hicks
Source: Zach Hicks