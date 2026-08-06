Coaches and Teammates Expect Jayden Higgins to Dominate in Year 2
Jayden Higgins is primed for a breakout season in 2026, according to coaches and teammates in the Texans organization. Head coach DeMeco Ryans praised the second-year receiver, saying, "Jayden Higgins came back ready this camp ... he's excelling at every level. Third down, he's winning, making plays for us. The sky is the limit for Jayden Higgins." Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who has had success against Higgins in practice, said, "He's more in sync with C.J. Stroud. C.J. knows more about how he's going to play or run a route. I feel like their timing is better." As a rookie, Higgins caught 41 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. While he'll face strong competition for targets, with Nico Collins and Tank Dell in the picture, Higgins could still be a fantasy contributor in 2026.
Source: Jonathan Alexander - Houston Chronicle
Source: Jonathan Alexander - Houston Chronicle