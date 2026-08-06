Aaron Donald Could Play 30-40 Snaps in Week 1 if he Returns to the Rams

Aug 6, 2026, 9:27 PM ET
Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald could see a heavy workload in Week 1 if he returns from retirement. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Donald could get between 30 and 40 snaps if he returns in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. Donald has been retired since the 2023 season, but rumors have fueled speculation that he could unretire and play for the Rams this year. Donald had a workout with the team on Wednesday, and head coach Sean McVay said it was the best he's ever seen. With the team's acquisitions of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and star cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Rams defense could be an unbreakable unit if Donald returns and looks like even half the player he was in his prime. UPDATE: McVay said, "We're not to where we are able to say whether or not he is or isn't ready to do it," per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.--Nathan HarveySource: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk