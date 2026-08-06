Phil Mafah Gaining Steam in Cowboys Backfield
Phil Mafah had another good run in training camp practice on Thursday, according to The Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins, and he appears to be gaining some steam in the backfield this summer for a depth role behind starter Javonte Williams. The 23-year-old entered camp this summer competing with second-year RB Jaydon Blue and Malik Davis for the No. 2 role in the Cowboys' backfield after he saw only five rushing attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 11 yards in one game as a rookie in 2025 after Dallas took him in the seventh round (239th overall) out of Clemson. Although Mafah has reportedly looked good so far in camp, so has Blue, a fifth-rounder out of the University of Texas last year. Blue is also the much more complete back with more explosiveness, so he figures to be given the first shot at RB2 duties over Mafah in 2026, at least early on. At best, Mafah will most likely serve as a short-yardage weapon for Dallas because of his battering-ram style out of the backfield. Until further notice, he can be ignored in redraft fantasy leagues.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Calvin Watkins
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Calvin Watkins