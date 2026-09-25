Jaylen Wright Doubtful to Play Against Chiefs
Sep 25, 2026, 12:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) is doubtful to play in Week 3 on Sunday against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, according to Travis Wingfield of the team's official website. Wright suffered a foot injury in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will most likely be ruled out for the weekend. The 23-year-old was the primary handcuff option in fantasy for Dolphins starter De'Von Achane, but he has seen only three rushing attempts for 10 yards and has not been targeted in the passing attack. With Wright most likely inactive on Sunday against the Chiefs, it will be Ollie Gordon II who will serve in the change-of-pace role behind Achane in a Dolphins offense that is trying to find its footing heading into Week 3. Gordon, who has just three carries for seven yards on offense through two weeks, will not have any standalone fantasy appeal against KC.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MiamiDolphins.com - Travis Wingfield
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Chris Bell Likely to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:05 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) is likely to play on Sunday in Week 3 against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, according to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) has already been ruled out for the weekend. It means that if Bell suits up, as expected, he should have a much bigger role as the Dolphins seek to pull off a huge upset in Miami. The 22-year-old has experienced some fluid buildup in his surgically repaired left knee, but he has been told it is nothing serious. The Dolphins eased him into practice reps this week as a precaution, but he is expected to be active on Sunday. The third-rounder from Louisville has had a slow start to his NFL career with the Dolphins, catching just one of his three targets for 25 yards without a trip to the end zone. With Douglas out, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington might be quarterback Malik Willis' top targets. Bell should see more snaps as well, but he is much too risky to use in most starting fantasy lineups in Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alain Poupart
Jakobi Meyers Barely Seeing the Ball in Jacksonville
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 12:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been on the field plenty, but the targets have almost vanished. Meyers caught both of his looks for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, then saw only one target against Denver and turned it into a 28-yard catch. He still played 54 snaps and ran a team-high 29 routes in that loss. Trevor Lawrence just kept going elsewhere, with Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. combining for 20 targets. That is a rough change for Meyers after he averaged nearly seven targets per game in nine appearances with Jacksonville last season, catching 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns. The thumb injury is still being managed, but Meyers has not missed a game because of it. RotoBaller has him at WR54 for Week 3 against New England. The routes are keeping him on the fantasy radar for now, but three targets in two games is nowhere near enough to trust in a lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Returns to Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:46 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) was back on the field Friday after sitting out Thursday's practice, according to Alex Zietlow. Coker was limited Wednesday before being downgraded to a non-participant the following day. Zietlow also saw him fielding punts during Friday's session, a positive sign after the midweek setback. Coker has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games, including eight receptions in each contest. Carolina had not yet released his official Friday participation level or game designation at the time of this update, so his status for Sunday's game at Cleveland remains worth watching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Zietlow
Nick Bosa Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:35 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (calf) is expected to miss a few weeks after pulling his calf during Thursday's practice, according to Adam Schefter. Bosa will not play Sunday against Arizona, and the 49ers are still deciding whether to place him on injured reserve. He was held out Wednesday for rest before missing Thursday after the calf injury surfaced. Bosa has seven tackles through San Francisco's first two games but has yet to record a sack. If the 49ers place him on injured reserve, he would have to miss at least four games before being eligible to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Mason Taylor Ruled Out for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:24 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, according to Rich Cimini. Taylor suffered the injury in last week's loss to Green Bay and was considered week-to-week entering Week 3. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before being ruled out Friday. Taylor has two catches for minus-two yards through the first two weeks and did not record a reception against the Packers. His absence leaves rookie Kenyon Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert as the Jets' primary options at tight end. Sadiq caught two passes for 17 yards last week, while Ruckert finished with two catches for five yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Adonai Mitchell Limited Again With Finger Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:15 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will be limited in Friday's practice after getting his finger caught in a jersey Thursday, according to Rich Cimini. Mitchell wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report before being added as a limited participant Thursday. Head coach Aaron Glenn would not comment on whether Mitchell will be available Sunday against Detroit. The third-year receiver has nine catches for 123 yards through two games and drew a team-high 12 targets in last week's loss to Green Bay. Mitchell's final injury designation should give a better indication of where things stand heading into the weekend.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Caleb Douglas Ruled Out for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:07 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City, according to Alain Poupart. Douglas injured his ankle in last week's loss to San Francisco and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before being ruled out Friday. The rookie has been one of Miami's most productive pass-catchers through two games, leading the team with 113 receiving yards on seven catches. He opened his NFL career with five receptions for 94 yards against Las Vegas, then added two catches for 19 yards in Week 2. Miami will now be without its leading receiver by yardage as it hosts the Chiefs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alain Poupart
Jacory Croskey-Merritt's Weekly Fantasy Value Slipping Away
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:56 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is trending down in fantasy football, largely due to his declining role on offense. Croskey-Merritt went from a 49% snap share and 16 carries in Week 1 to a 37% snap share and 12 carries in Week 2. Meanwhile, versatile teammate Rachaad White has stepped into a larger role and played more than half of the snaps last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. This could have been a result of game script, but more likely than not, it was fueled by Croskey-Merritt's inefficiency so far (3.8 YPC) and his lack of production in the receiving game. Going forward, Croskey-Merritt's fantasy value will continue to suffer from reduced volume, but he'll also take a further hit due to the state of the offense. The Commanders enter Week 3 without quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), which means that Marcus Mariota will take over the offense. It's hard to imagine Mariota keeping the Commanders in a competitive game against the Seahawks, and the resulting negative game script will have an unfavorable impact on Croskey-Merritt's role. He's a fringe RB3/flex in deep leagues against a strong Seattle defense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxson Dart to Undergo Meniscus Surgery on Friday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) will undergo surgery on Friday, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The primary goal of the operation is to fully repair his meniscus, but he also has MCL and PCL damage that may need to be addressed during surgery. Duggan reports that Dart's timeline for recovery is four to six months, which would sideline him through mid-January at the earliest. Head coach John Harbaugh didn't rule out the possibility of Dart returning for the playoffs, but the Giants would need to qualify first. Going forward, they'll be led by quarterback Jameis Winston, who put together a discouraging stat line on Monday night with a 40.1% completion rate, 111 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Dan Duggan
DK Metcalf Carries a Low Floor Into Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:53 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been disappointing in fantasy football through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Despite being an extremely talented athlete and the alpha receiver in Pittsburgh's offense, he has been held to single-digit fantasy points in each of his two games so far. It hasn't been for a lack of targets, though, as Aaron Rodgers threw the ball in Metcalf's direction 10 times in Week 1 and nine times in Week 2. However, his 19 total targets have resulted in just eight catches for 67 yards, indicating some sort of disconnect between the veteran quarterback and his No. 1 receiver. The Steelers' offense looked pretty weak last Sunday against the Patriots, so we wouldn't be surprised if Metcalf's underwhelming start could be an indicator of more struggles to follow. He has dropped to the WR3/flex tier for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and managers must be wary of his low floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland's Fantasy Managers Hitting the Panic Button
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:48 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has arguably been the biggest disappointment in fantasy football through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Widely viewed as a Year 2 breakout candidate, Loveland has opened the year with just one catch for three yards through his first two games. The Bears dropped 59 points back in Week 1, and Loveland finished that contest with zero receptions. It hasn't been for a lack of playing time, as the 22-year-old has played at least 86% of the snaps in each of his two games so far. Unfortunately for Loveland's fantasy managers, there may be no resolution in sight. Starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) are both expected to miss Week 3, leaving third-stringer Case Keenum in line to start. If Loveland couldn't carve out a role with Williams as his quarterback, we're not very optimistic about his outlook with Keenum under center. He will continue to rank outside the top 12 fantasy tight ends until he can string together a couple of strong outings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jets Concerned About Adonai Mitchell's Finger Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:30 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, it "sounds like there's some concern" from the team regarding the 23-year-old's injury and his availability for Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. Although we don't know the severity of his injury yet, it's worth noting that practicing in a limited capacity is a relatively vague classification; it could mean he just sat out a couple of drills, or it could mean he injured his finger in the middle of practice and didn't return. Friday's injury report will be a good indicator of the exact severity, because if he doesn't practice today, it's unlikely that he'll play against the Lions on Sunday. That would be a brutal loss for the Jets, as Mitchell has been an impact receiver with 60+ yards in each of his two games so far. He also exploded for six catches on 12 targets against the Packers last weekend. If he can't play in Week 3, Isaiah Williams would step up as the Jets' No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Rich Cimini
Nico Collins "Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:23 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has not practiced this week, and his availability for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts is "very much in doubt," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Collins missed Week 2 due to the injury, which also sidelined him for back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday this week. While there's still a chance he could progress to a limited or full status on Friday, it doesn't sound like he's trending in the right direction. That's brutal news for the Texans, who are off to a 0-2 start and would love to get their alpha receiver back for a crucial divisional battle against the Indianapolis Colts. Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte should step up as the Texans' top receivers on Sunday, but none of them are absolute must-starts in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
George Pickens Not Yet Hitting His Full Potential
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:18 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is coming off a WR5 finish in PPR leagues last year, but his start to the 2026 season has been relatively underwhelming. The 25-year-old has just nine catches for 68 yards through the first two games, and he's still searching for his first touchdown of the year. It's not like the Cowboys' entire passing offense took a step back; CeeDee Lamb has at least 15.4 PPR points in each of his first two games, and Dak Prescott has six passing touchdowns. Pickens has been the outlier of the group, and while he has still been able to maintain WR3/flex level production in fantasy football, managers would certainly like to see him return to his WR1 form. A potential shootout Sunday against the Ravens could help him get back on track, but until we see it happen, he should be treated as a WR3/flex in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
MarShawn Lloyd Inefficient on Low Volume Share in Week 3 Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:08 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed for 11 yards on four carries during Thursday's Week 3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He also caught two of his three targets for a modest seven receiving yards. Somehow, Lloyd's 11 rushing yards led the team, and his four carries tied with Chris Brooks for the team-high mark. Green Bay's entire rushing attack was essentially nonexistent Thursday, which has become a similar theme for the Packers ever since Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. Lloyd has finished with single-digit fantasy points in all three games this year, including fewer than four points in two of those three. Any optimism that he might occupy a lead-back role in this backfield has faded away, as neither Lloyd nor Brooks is even worth starting in fantasy football. The 25-year-old can be left on the bench heading into Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Impresses in Successful Injury Return on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:58 AM ETIn his first game back since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 of 2025, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was effective. The 26-year-old completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and led his team to a 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Atlanta finished the game with nearly 250 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, which kept Penix Jr. from having to do too much with his arm. Still, the third-year quarterback averaged a highly efficient 10.2 yards per pass attempt and helped power a massive game from star Falcons wideout Drake London, who recorded nine catches for 194 yards on 10 targets. Penix Jr. offers zero upside with his legs and will likely often be handing the ball off to Falcons running back Bijan Robinson when the team gets near the goal line, both of which limit his fantasy value. At the same time, Penix Jr. could establish himself as a solid QB2 option for fantasy managers if he can stay healthy.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kaleb Johnson Ineffective in Low-Usage Role on Thursday Night
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:46 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson played a minimal role in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, recording four carries for six yards and one reception for 10 yards on three targets. With Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs currently on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List, Johnson has been given a chance to establish himself in the Green Bay backfield. The 23-year-old has failed to seize the opportunity so far, recording 12 carries for 38 yards across three games. Johnson split carries evenly with fellow Packers back MarShawn Lloyd against Atlanta, and neither rusher was even remotely effective. Green Bay is battling injuries along its offensive line and has been completely unable to run the ball so far in 2026. Despite being one of just two teams to have already played three games, the Packers rank 30th in the NFL in total rushing yards (146). Until Green Bay shows some signs of life on the ground, fantasy managers may want to avoid Johnson and the rest of the Packers' backs.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tucker Kraft Underwhelms Again in Week 3 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:36 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft had a quiet game in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, recording four catches for 26 yards on eight targets. It's been an extremely underwhelming start to the season for Kraft, who has hauled in nine catches for 106 yards on 17 targets across Green Bay's first three games of 2026. While Kraft's eight targets in Week 3 appear encouraging on the surface, Packers quarterback Jordan Love attempted 53 total passes, resulting in just a 15.1% target share for Kraft. The 25-year-old currently profiles as the clear number three option in the Green Bay passing game behind breakout wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Particularly if the Packers continue to operate with such a pass-heavy approach, better days should be ahead for Kraft. Still, Kraft's fantasy value is trending in the wrong direction coming out of Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jordan Love Throws for 300 Yards in Blowout Loss on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:25 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was forced into a pass-heavy game script in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, completing 28 of 53 pass attempts for 312 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While it wasn't a particularly efficient night for Love, he provided fantasy managers with solid production. Green Bay's inability to run the ball effectively early in the 2026 season has altered Love's fantasy outlook relative to previous years. After averaging 29.3 pass attempts per game in 2025, Love is currently averaging 41.3 pass attempts per contest in 2026. Through three games, he's completed 52.4% of his passes for 844 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. If the Packers continue to operate in such a pass-heavy manner, Love could provide consistent top-12 quarterback production for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Chig Okonkwo a Long Shot to Play in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:18 AM ETWashington Commanders general manager Adam Peters said that tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) is a long shot to play in the team's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that sidelined him in Week 2 and appears likely to do the same in Week 3. After recording 56 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns on 79 targets across 17 games with the Tennessee Titans in 2025, Okonkwo signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Commanders in free agency. When healthy, he should play a regular role in the team's passing game. Without Okonkwo, Commanders tight ends Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches for 20 yards on two targets in Week 2. If Okonkwo is indeed inactive against Seattle, the fantasy outlook improves slightly for Washington wideouts Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Williams.--Will Brady
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed