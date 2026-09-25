Michael Penix Jr. Impresses in Successful Injury Return on Thursday
Sep 25, 2026, 9:58 AM ETIn his first game back since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 of 2025, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was effective. The 26-year-old completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and led his team to a 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Atlanta finished the game with nearly 250 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, which kept Penix Jr. from having to do too much with his arm. Still, the third-year quarterback averaged a highly efficient 10.2 yards per pass attempt and helped power a massive game from star Falcons wideout Drake London, who recorded nine catches for 194 yards on 10 targets. Penix Jr. offers zero upside with his legs and will likely often be handing the ball off to Falcons running back Bijan Robinson when the team gets near the goal line, both of which limit his fantasy value. At the same time, Penix Jr. could establish himself as a solid QB2 option for fantasy managers if he can stay healthy.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Kaleb Johnson Ineffective in Low-Usage Role on Thursday Night
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:46 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson played a minimal role in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, recording four carries for six yards and one reception for 10 yards on three targets. With Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs currently on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List, Johnson has been given a chance to establish himself in the Green Bay backfield. The 23-year-old has failed to seize the opportunity so far, recording 12 carries for 38 yards across three games. Johnson split carries evenly with fellow Packers back MarShawn Lloyd against Atlanta, and neither rusher was even remotely effective. Green Bay is battling injuries along its offensive line and has been completely unable to run the ball so far in 2026. Despite being one of just two teams to have already played three games, the Packers rank 30th in the NFL in total rushing yards (146). Until Green Bay shows some signs of life on the ground, fantasy managers may want to avoid Johnson and the rest of the Packers' backs.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tucker Kraft Underwhelms Again in Week 3 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:36 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end had a quiet game in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, recording four catches for 26 yards on eight targets. It's been an extremely underwhelming start to the season for Kraft, who has hauled in nine catches for 106 yards on 17 targets across Green Bay's first three games of 2026. While Kraft's eight targets in Week 3 appear encouraging on the surface, Packers quarterback Jordan Love attempted 53 total passes, resulting in just a 15.1% target share for Kraft. The 25-year-old currently profiles as the clear number three option in the Green Bay passing game behind breakout wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Particularly if the Packers continue to operate with such a pass-heavy approach, better days should be ahead for Kraft. Still, Kraft's fantasy value is trending in the wrong direction coming out of Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jordan Love Throws for 300 Yards in Blowout Loss on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:25 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was forced into a pass-heavy game script in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, completing 28 of 53 pass attempts for 312 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While it wasn't a particularly efficient night for Love, he provided fantasy managers with solid production. Green Bay's inability to run the ball effectively early in the 2026 season has altered Love's fantasy outlook relative to previous years. After averaging 29.3 pass attempts per game in 2025, Love is currently averaging 41.3 pass attempts per contest in 2026. Through three games, he's completed 52.4% of his passes for 844 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. If the Packers continue to operate in such a pass-heavy manner, Love could provide consistent top-12 quarterback production for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Chig Okonkwo a Long Shot to Play in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:18 AM ETWashington Commanders general manager Adam Peters said that tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) is a long shot to play in the team's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that sidelined him in Week 2 and appears likely to do the same in Week 3. After recording 56 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns on 79 targets across 17 games with the Tennessee Titans in 2025, Okonkwo signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Commanders in free agency. When healthy, he should play a regular role in the team's passing game. Without Okonkwo, Commanders tight ends Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches for 20 yards on two targets in Week 2. If Okonkwo is indeed inactive against Seattle, the fantasy outlook improves slightly for Washington wideouts Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Williams.--Will Brady
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Surgery Not an Option for Jayden Daniels, Quick Return Possible?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:13 AM ETWashington Commanders general manager Adam Peters said that "surgery is not on the table" for injured quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) and that the team has "not discussed" placing Daniels on Injured Reserve, per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. Daniels dislocated his left elbow for the second time in the last calendar year during Washington's Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The 25-year-old has already been ruled out for the Commanders' Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but it appears as though the team is anticipating that Daniels will return to the field within its next four games. Before getting hurt, Daniels threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards on 12 attempts in roughly a game and a half of action this season. He remains an ultra-high-upside dual-threat quarterback for fantasy managers when healthy, but his ability to stay on the field is a major question mark. With Daniels sidelined, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will take over as Washington's QB1.--Will Brady
Source: NBC4 Sports - JP Finlay
Luther Burden III Trending Down with Quarterback Injured
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 1:31 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has not lived up to his preseason hype, totaling just eight catches, 95 yards, zero touchdowns, and one lost fumble through two games. To make matters worse, he's facing a quarterback downgrade heading into Week 3. Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) are both expected to miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, leaving third-string quarterback Case Keenum in line to start. This massive shift in quarterback play will likely only hurt Burden's already iffy fantasy outlook. With Williams at the helm, Burden was a WR3, but at least he had upside in a high-powered offense. Keenum's takeover raises serious questions about whether this offense will be able to function, and therefore, Burden takes on a very low floor. The only saving grace is that the Bears might go pass-heavy in a negative game script, but that's not enough reason to start him with confidence. Managers would be better suited to find an alternative receiver to plug in at WR3/flex for the duration of Williams' absence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 1:04 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught seven of his 10 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's Week 3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Watson got on the board early, catching a four-yard touchdown pass to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Things got worse for the Packers from there, as they ultimately surrendered 27 unanswered points, but Watson played a role for all 60 minutes. It's fair to say he benefited from the negative game script, although without Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List), the Packers likely would have gone pass-heavy regardless of how the game went. The 27-year-old receiver has been highly productive this year, despite sharing significant volume with Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft. Watson has scored at least 14.1 fantasy points (PPR) in all three games this season, and he's averaging 23.1 fantasy points per contest. He'll continue to be ranked as a low-end WR1 heading into Week 4 against a suspect Buccaneers defense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Hits the Century Mark, Leads Team in Targets
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 12:30 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught five of his 12 targets for 100 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's Week 3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers suffered an ugly three-score loss at home, but Golden benefitted from the negative game script and was even able to find the end zone in garbage time. He has been a pleasant Year 2 breakout receiver so far this season, amassing 12 targets in two of his three games so far. He is also averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game in full-PPR leagues, which is a refreshing improvement from his average of 5.0 points as a rookie last year. It has also been encouraging to see that he can produce as a low-end WR2 despite the presence of wide receiver Christian Watson and tight end Tucker Kraft, who are also firmly established as fantasy-relevant options. Look for Golden to remain a productive fantasy receiver in Week 4 against an underperforming Buccaneers squad.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London Finds His Stride in Quarterback's Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 12:25 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught nine of his 10 targets for 194 yards during Thursday's Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packers. London had finished with single-digit fantasy points in his first two games this season, so it was quite refreshing to see him bounce back with a huge performance on primetime television. It should come as no surprise that his breakout game lined up with the return of Michael Penix Jr., offering a major quarterback upgrade for the star receiver. As long as Penix stays healthy, London should continue to operate as a mid-range WR1 in fantasy football. Additionally, even though he didn't find the end zone on Thursday, we expect him to possess significant touchdown upside going forward. He should be started in all fantasy leagues ahead of a must-watch game between the Falcons and Saints in Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson Breaks Out for More Than 200 Scrimmage Yards
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 12:20 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson totaled 29 carries, 194 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Thursday's Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packers. He also caught two passes for an additional 19 receiving yards, bringing him to a total of 213 scrimmage yards in the effort. This was a truly exceptional performance, even by Robinson's high standards. He has now posted at least 31.3 fantasy points (PPR) in two of his three games so far, and he's averaging 25.9 fantasy points per game in 2026. The superstar running back was one of many players to benefit from the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who got the offense back in good shape after a 0-2 start under Cooper Rush. As long as Penix stays healthy, this offense will remain competitive and Robinson will continue to push for the overall RB1 title in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned About Terry McLaurin?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 9:58 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded just four catches for 64 yards on 13 targets. On the bright side, the veteran wideout was targeted nine times in Washington's Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and came extremely close to securing multiple touchdown grabs. However, the Commanders have gotten excellent production out of fellow veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which could force McLaurin into a lower-volume downfield role. Perhaps most worryingly, Washington lost quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) to a dislocated elbow in Week 2, and the star signal-caller's return timeline is unclear. Between his underwhelming production so far and the quarterback uncertainty in Washington, McLaurin has slipped outside must-start territory in shallower fantasy leagues ahead of Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Struggling with Efficiency to Begin 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 9:46 PM ETAcross the first two games of his NFL career, Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has recorded 10 catches for 71 yards on 11 targets. The Browns have schemed up ways to get the ball in Concepcion Jr.'s hands, as he also has four carries for nine yards to go along with his work as a receiver. However, the 22-year-old has struggled with efficiency and explosiveness so far, averaging just 7.1 yards per reception. Concepcion Jr. has also worked almost exclusively as a slot receiver, which has led to him playing fewer than 70% of Cleveland's snaps in both Week 1 and Week 2. While it's still early, fellow Browns rookie wideout Denzel Boston appears to be establishing himself as the number one option in Cleveland, logging seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. Concepcion Jr. remains an intriguing season-long stash for fantasy managers, but he profiles as a high-floor deep-league flex option at best in the early going.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Difficult to Trust Amid Slow Start to 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 9:42 PM ETThe fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate has had a frustrating start to his NFL career. Across two games, the 21-year-old has recorded just seven catches for 65 yards on 11 targets. On the bright side, Tate leads Tennessee wide receivers in snaps and is the only player on the team who has reached double-digit targets. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Titans' passing game and offense as a whole remain rough in quarterback Cam Ward's second season at the helm. Through two weeks, Tennessee ranks 30th in the NFL in passing yards, and Ward has thrown just one touchdown pass. Better days could be ahead for Tate as both he and Ward continue to get reps at the NFL level. Still, in the short term, Tate is difficult for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Puts in Full Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 9:36 PM ETAfter being limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Not only does Ferguson look ready to play on Sunday night in Week 3 on the road against the Denver Broncos, but fellow TE Colby Parkins (knee) could be out after missing the first two practices of the week. Additionally, star receiver Puka Nacua (groin) has yet to practice this week and is trending towards missing his second straight game with a groin injury he suffered in practice last week. The 23-year-old Ferguson, a second-rounder last year out of Oregon, saw much more involvement in the Rams' offense in Monday night's victory over the New York Giants with Nacua out, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Despite a tough matchup this weekend against the Broncos, Ferguson will be in play again as a tight end streamer by fantasy managers if Nacua misses another contest.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
RJ Harvey Getting Healthier, Returns to Full Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 9:29 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after he was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to the team. Harvey came out of the Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury and was held out this past Sunday in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow RB J.K. Dobbins dealt with hamstring cramping on Sunday and was pulled, but he has also been upgraded to a full practice and looks to be on track to play on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Rookie Jonah Coleman (ankle), who led the backfield against the Jags because of the injuries to Dobbins and Harvey, has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. While sharing the backfield in the season opener with Dobbins, Harvey played only 51% of the offensive snaps and carried the ball just three times for 18 yards. He did have four receptions for 23 yards through the air, though. Even if Coleman is not cleared to play this weekend, Harvey will be hard to recommend as a flex option against the Rams, even in deep PPR leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Rome Odunze's Value in Question Amid Quarterback Uncertainty in Chicago
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 9:26 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has had an underwhelming start to the 2026 season, recording five catches for 95 yards on seven targets across his team's first two games. The 24-year-old entered the year battling a calf injury, which may explain some of his struggles. However, Odunze now projects to be impacted by a different injury in the games to come. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) suffered a hamstring injury during Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and his return timeline is currently unclear. For as long as Odunze is catching passes from Bears backup quarterbacks Tyson Bagent (concussion) and/or Case Keenum, it may be difficult for him to provide consistent fantasy production. Even in the best circumstances, Odunze is not guaranteed to see a high volume of targets in a Chicago offense that also features wide receiver Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland. Between his slow start and the Bears' quarterback questions, Odunze profiles outside the top-48 at wide receiver for fantasy managers entering Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 9:18 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday, according to the team. Dobbins was pulled from Sunday's Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with hamstring cramping and never returned. He only handled 10 carries for 36 yards and was not involved as a receiver before turning things over to fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman (ankle). The 27-year-old had a lackluster season debut, too, carrying the ball only eight times for 36 yards in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Second-year back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was inactive in Week 2, but he, like Dobbins, upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after being limited. Coleman has yet to practice after apparently picking up an ankle injury on Sunday. Denver's backfield is in flux right now and is hard to gauge with all the injuries, but it is looking like both Dobbins and Harvey should be active in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Until Denver's ground game gets going, though, it will be hard to trust Dobbins as much more than a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in a crowded backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Can Quinshon Judkins Rebound from His Slow Start to 2026?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 9:17 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, recording 24 carries for 54 yards and seven catches for 44 yards on seven targets across his team's first two games. While Judkins remains the clear RB1 in Cleveland, he hasn't quite dominated backfield work the way fantasy managers were hoping before the year. In the Browns' Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Judkins played just 67% of his team's offensive snaps. Even with second-year running back Dylan Sampson (knee) on Injured Reserve, the Browns have given snaps to reserve running backs Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin. The Browns offense was better in Week 2 than in Week 1, but Judkins will still likely need a high volume of touches to counteract what will almost certainly be a below-average offensive environment in Cleveland. Heading into Week 3, Judkins' redraft stock is slipping.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Nailor Playing Limited Role in Raiders Passing Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 9:07 PM ETEntering his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026, veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor appeared to be in the best position of his career to play a featured role in his team's passing game. However, the 27-year-old has recorded just four catches for 36 yards on eight targets across the Raiders' first two games of the year. While Nailor profiles as the WR2 in Las Vegas alongside WR1 Tre Tucker, he played just 60% of his team's offensive snaps in both Week 1 and Week 2. With star Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) nearing a return from knee surgery, Nailor's role in the Las Vegas passing game could shrink even further in the weeks to come. Heading into Week 3, Nailor should be off the radar of fantasy managers in the majority of league formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Still Not Practicing Ahead of Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 8:39 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (ankle), who was one of the most popular waiver-wire targets in fantasy football leagues this week, was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day this week on Thursday with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, fellow RBs J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) and RJ Harvey (hamstring) were both upgraded to full participants as the Broncos prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Harvey did not play in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Dobbins left the game with hamstring cramping and did not return. After not seeing any touches on offense in the Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Coleman played 40% of the snaps on Sunday and led Denver's backfield with 10 carries for 39 yards and his first career rushing touchdown while adding three catches for 19 yards. Coleman is a strong between-the-tackles runner with intriguing upside for the Broncos, but with both Dobbins and Harvey on track to be active in Week 3, fantasy managers who have him rostered are going to need to stay patient. If he does not get back on the field on Friday, Coleman could be ruled out for Sunday night's primetime clash with the Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos