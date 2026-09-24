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Rome Odunze's Value in Question Amid Quarterback Uncertainty in Chicago

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Sep 24, 2026, 9:26 PM ET

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has had an underwhelming start to the 2026 season, recording five catches for 95 yards on seven targets across his team's first two games. The 24-year-old entered the year battling a calf injury, which may explain some of his struggles. However, Odunze now projects to be impacted by a different injury in the games to come. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) suffered a hamstring injury during Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and his return timeline is currently unclear. For as long as Odunze is catching passes from Bears backup quarterbacks Tyson Bagent (concussion) and/or Case Keenum, it may be difficult for him to provide consistent fantasy production. Even in the best circumstances, Odunze is not guaranteed to see a high volume of targets in a Chicago offense that also features wide receiver Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland. Between his slow start and the Bears' quarterback questions, Odunze profiles outside the top-48 at wide receiver for fantasy managers entering Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:18 PM ET

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday, according to the team. Dobbins was pulled from Sunday's Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with hamstring cramping and never returned. He only handled 10 carries for 36 yards and was not involved as a receiver before turning things over to fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman (ankle). The 27-year-old had a lackluster season debut, too, carrying the ball only eight times for 36 yards in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Second-year back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was inactive in Week 2, but he, like Dobbins, upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after being limited. Coleman has yet to practice after apparently picking up an ankle injury on Sunday. Denver's backfield is in flux right now and is hard to gauge with all the injuries, but it is looking like both Dobbins and Harvey should be active in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Until Denver's ground game gets going, though, it will be hard to trust Dobbins as much more than a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in a crowded backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:17 PM ET

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has had a quiet start to the 2026 season, recording 24 carries for 54 yards and seven catches for 44 yards on seven targets across his team's first two games. While Judkins remains the clear RB1 in Cleveland, he hasn't quite dominated backfield work the way fantasy managers were hoping before the year. In the Browns' Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Judkins played just 67% of his team's offensive snaps. Even with second-year running back Dylan Sampson (knee) on Injured Reserve, the Browns have given snaps to reserve running backs Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin. The Browns offense was better in Week 2 than in Week 1, but Judkins will still likely need a high volume of touches to counteract what will almost certainly be a below-average offensive environment in Cleveland. Heading into Week 3, Judkins' redraft stock is slipping.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:07 PM ET

Entering his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026, veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor appeared to be in the best position of his career to play a featured role in his team's passing game. However, the 27-year-old has recorded just four catches for 36 yards on eight targets across the Raiders' first two games of the year. While Nailor profiles as the WR2 in Las Vegas alongside WR1 Tre Tucker, he played just 60% of his team's offensive snaps in both Week 1 and Week 2. With star Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) nearing a return from knee surgery, Nailor's role in the Las Vegas passing game could shrink even further in the weeks to come. Heading into Week 3, Nailor should be off the radar of fantasy managers in the majority of league formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:39 PM ET

Denver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (ankle), who was one of the most popular waiver-wire targets in fantasy football leagues this week, was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day this week on Thursday with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, fellow RBs J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) and RJ Harvey (hamstring) were both upgraded to full participants as the Broncos prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Harvey did not play in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Dobbins left the game with hamstring cramping and did not return. After not seeing any touches on offense in the Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Coleman played 40% of the snaps on Sunday and led Denver's backfield with 10 carries for 39 yards and his first career rushing touchdown while adding three catches for 19 yards. Coleman is a strong between-the-tackles runner with intriguing upside for the Broncos, but with both Dobbins and Harvey on track to be active in Week 3, fantasy managers who have him rostered are going to need to stay patient. If he does not get back on the field on Friday, Coleman could be ruled out for Sunday night's primetime clash with the Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
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Sep 24, 2026, 7:52 PM ET

According to James Palmer, Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson is set to see more opportunities on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Palmer noted that the second-year back needed time to adjust to the scheme, but he appears primed for a bigger workload tonight. In Week 1, the former Iowa standout did not log a single carry but began to carve out a more prominent role in Week 2. In their victory over the New York Jets, Johnson took eight carries for 32 yards, which ended up leading the team. Even though MarShawn Lloyd would find the back of the end zone through the air, Johnson's usage was promising. Managers should watch his usage closely on Thursday night, as he appears to be slowly emerging as the leader of this committee. Given the potential to see a large role, he carries viable flex upside in deeper 12-plus-team half-PPR formats on Thursday night.--Andy Smith
Source: James Palmer
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Sep 24, 2026, 7:29 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's practice for the second straight day this week, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Thursday that Evans' hip does not seem like a major issue, and he has a good chance to suit up in Week 3 against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. The 33-year-old veteran's practice status so far this week does not coincide with the positive reports about his status for Sunday's divisional game, but Evans also has another chance to practice on Friday. The 49ers' WR room is among the most banged up in the NFL through two weeks, with Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the year, De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) set to miss 10 weeks, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) also out for multiple weeks, so Evans' failure to practice so far this week could just be the team trying to keep their aging veteran receiver rested for the weekend. If Evans can practice on Friday and is cleared for Week 3, he should be in all starting fantasy lineups with a potentially heavy target load coming his way.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
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Sep 24, 2026, 7:15 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles backup running backs Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) were both listed as non-participants in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Zach Berman. Meanwhile, starter Saquon Barkley (neck, shoulder), who left the game briefly in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans after suffering a stinger, was limited and expects to play on Monday night in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. The 25-year-old Bigsby led the Eagles' backfield on Sunday with Barkley getting hurt, seeing 13 carries for 33 yards and his first touchdown of the season while adding two catches for five yards. Although the former third-rounder by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 does not have much standalone fantasy value as long as Barkley is active, he remains one of the best handcuff options in the NFL and could have major fantasy upside if Barkley were to miss time due to an injury this year. Barkley could be in line for a pretty big workload against the Bears on Monday night if one or both of Bigsby and Shipley are inactive.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
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Sep 24, 2026, 7:10 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. It was just the first practice of the week for the Eagles, who do not play until Monday night against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but Smith's status must now be closely monitored over the next two days. The 27-year-old is a must-start in fantasy football when he is active, especially now that A.J. Brown is no longer in town. He came out of the gate slow in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching three of six targets for 53 yards, but he blew up in Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans, catching 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. If Smith's hamstring injury is serious enough to keep him from playing on Monday night, Dontayvion Wicks would become a must-start in fantasy lineups with tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury he suffered in Week 2. Rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon could also get much more involved in the passing attack if Smith is inactive in Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
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Sep 24, 2026, 6:53 PM ET

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is not expected to play on Monday night in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a hamstring injury late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Williams is considered week-to-week, with even head coach Ben Johnson acknowledging that his star QB is likely to miss time. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is in the league's concussion protocol and did not practice on Thursday, so if he cannot go either, third-stringer Case Keenum would be forced into action against the Eagles on Monday night. The 24-year-old Williams could not get much going with 138 yards passing, no touchdowns, and an interception on a rain-soaked field in Chicago on Sunday against a strong defense, but he had 269 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers in which Chicago nearly scored 60 points. Williams' hamstring injury is frustrating, but fantasy managers should hold him where he is rostered, as the Bears still have the potential to have an explosive offense in 2026 when Williams is healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
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Sep 24, 2026, 6:39 PM ET

Free-agent veteran running back Nick Chubb is returning to Cleveland to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Browns, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Chubb previously announced his retirement from the NFL at the end of August after spending seven of his eight seasons in the league in Cleveland. The 30-year-old was drafted in the second round (35th overall) by the Browns in 2018 from Georgia. He had a run of four straight years in which he made the Pro Bowl from 2019 to 2022, a stretch that included four straight 1,000-yard seasons with 40 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores in 59 starts. Everything changed in 2023, though, when Chubb tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his knee. He was never the same after that, carrying the ball 224 times for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 23 games over the last two seasons with the Browns and Houston Texans. Chubb will finish his NFL career with 7,349 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns on 1,462 carries (5.0 yards per carry) in 100 regular-season games played. He added 141 catches for 1,109 yards and another five scores through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
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Sep 24, 2026, 6:33 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest, shoulder) was seen running out to practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, and he appears headed towards playing in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, according to Brian Nemhauser. Price was banged up in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but he looks to be on the right track to be active this weekend for fantasy managers. The 22-year-old from Notre Dame had exactly 52 rushing yards in each of his first two NFL games, combining for three receptions for 14 yards through the air on four targets for the Seahawks. With Price getting banged up, Emanuel Wilson led Seattle's backfield with 21 carries for 92 yards, but he was not involved in the passing game. George Holani only had four carries for 13 yards against Arizona. Price still carries the most fantasy upside in this backfield, and at worst, he should be treated as an RB3/flex in fantasy if he is active on Sunday against Washington.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Brian Nemhauser
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Sep 24, 2026, 6:07 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) was not at practice during the portion open to the media on Thursday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Nacua did not practice on Wednesday either, and coming off a missed game in the Monday night win over the New York Giants, the 25-year-old is very questionable to suit up on Sunday night in Week 3 on the road against the Denver Broncos. He will certainly need to get back on the field on Friday to have any shot at being active on Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay is not concerned that Nacua's injury is a long-term one, but he has not made great progress so far this week and is trending towards missing a second straight game. Fantasy managers will have another difficult decision if he is a game-time decision once again in Denver, but the way things are trending, it seems more likely that Nacua will miss another game. Veteran Davante Adams went over 100 yards with two touchdowns with Nacua sidelined on Monday, and second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson also got more involved and found the end zone.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
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Sep 24, 2026, 5:55 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, shoulder), who was seen practicing on Thursday, said that his "MRI went well" when asked about his prospects for playing on Monday night in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. McLane was also told that Barkley expects to play against the Bears. He will most likely go down as a limited participant in the team's first official practice of the week after suffering a stinger and missing plenty of game time before eventually returning in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler only had four carries for nine yards and caught one of his two targets for 11 yards in the passing game, with backup Tank Bigsby outproducing him on the day. All signs point to Barkley being ready for this Sunday's game against the Bears on Monday night, but fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his status over the next couple of days. If active against Chicago, Barkley will be a must-start in all fantasy lineups. UPDATE: Barkley was officially limited in practice on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
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Sep 24, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) was seen back at practice for the portion open to the media on Thursday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones had a much bigger workload in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday with Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 yards. However, Jones is dealing with an injury issue of his own heading into a Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings have hinted that they do not want to overwork the 31-year-old veteran either, which is why they signed Jaret Patterson this week to give them more help alongside rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas. Jones is not a lock to be active this weekend, but he is on the right track to play after returning to practice on Thursday. Right now, Jones should be considered a volume-based RB2/3 in fantasy lineups if he is cleared to face the Bucs. UPDATE: Jones was officially limited on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
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Sep 24, 2026, 5:15 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) was limited in practice for the second straight day this week on Thursday, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Meanwhile, backfield mate Rico Dowdle (toe) was a non-participant for the second day in a row after he suffered a toe injury in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Warren is on track to be available this Sunday against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but he might need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid a questionable tag for the weekend. If Warren is active and Dowdle does not get the green light to play, Warren will be a must-start RB2 for fantasy managers against the Bengals. The 27-year-old has been the more efficient and productive back over Dowdle through two weeks, carrying the ball 21 times for 89 yards while also catching seven of his 10 targets for 61 yards as a receiver. Behind Warren and Dowdle, the Steelers have rookie Eli Heidenreich in their RB room. Warren's fantasy appeal is trending up going into Week 3 against the Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
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Sep 24, 2026, 4:59 PM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Etienne has gotten off to an underwhelming start to his first season in New Orleans, recording 109 scrimmage yards and zero touchdowns on 26 touches across two games. While the exact nature of Etienne's hamstring issue is not yet clear, he will need to log a full practice on Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into his team's Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Etienne is unable to play in Las Vegas, Saints RB2 Alvin Kamara could take over as the team's lead back. Even if Etienne Jr. is active, fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations given his slow start and current injury concerns.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
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Sep 24, 2026, 4:46 PM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday due to a finger injury, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Mitchell was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday, which could indicate that he suffered the finger ailment during practice. The 23-year-old has been productive through New York's first two games of 2026, recording nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets. Mitchell has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, but it appears that the third-year wideout's status for Sunday could be in question. The Jets will already be without rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 1 with an ankle injury. If Mitchell is sidelined against Detroit, star Jets wideout Garrett Wilson and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be in line for sizable target shares in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
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Sep 24, 2026, 4:39 PM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) practiced in full on Thursday, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. Nabers suffered a shoulder injury that briefly sidelined him during New York's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. However, the star wideout was able to finish the game against Los Angeles and now appears to be on track to play in the Giants' Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Across the first two games of 2026, Nabers has recorded seven catches for 70 yards on 13 targets. The Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, which creates some uncertainty for Nabers' fantasy profile. On the bright side, New York has one of the NFL's better backup quarterback options in Jameis Winston, who has supported high-level production from his wide receivers in the past. Heading into Week 3, Nabers remains a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: NorthJersey.com - Art Stapleton
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Sep 24, 2026, 4:33 PM ET

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) was listed as a non-participant in his team's practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. The exact nature of Monangai's injury is not yet clear, but it appears as though the second-year running back's status for Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football could be in doubt. Monangai has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season while splitting playing time with Bears RB1 D'Andre Swift, recording 182 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 24 touches across two games. Monangai missed time during training camp due to a hyperextended knee, so it's a little concerning for fantasy managers that he's now dealing with another knee issue. If Monangai is unable to play in Week 3, Swift could see a massive workload against Philadelphia on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
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Sep 24, 2026, 4:23 PM ET

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) did not participate in his team's practice on Thursday. The third-year quarterback suffered a hamstring injury late in his team's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While Williams may be able to avoid a long-term absence, he's yet to practice this week and appears to be trending toward missing Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Across the first two weeks of the year, Williams recorded 407 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while also rushing for 107 yards and two scores. Bears QB2 Tyson Bagent (concussion) also missed practice on Thursday as he battles a concussion. If neither Williams nor Bagent is able to play on Monday night, veteran signal-caller Case Keenum would likely make the start for Chicago against the Eagles.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
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