Tank Bigsby Not Practicing With Abdomen Issue
Sep 24, 2026, 7:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles backup running backs Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) were both listed as non-participants in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Zach Berman. Meanwhile, starter Saquon Barkley (neck, shoulder), who left the game briefly in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans after suffering a stinger, was limited and expects to play on Monday night in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. The 25-year-old Bigsby led the Eagles' backfield on Sunday with Barkley getting hurt, seeing 13 carries for 33 yards and his first touchdown of the season while adding two catches for five yards. Although the former third-rounder by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 does not have much standalone fantasy value as long as Barkley is active, he remains one of the best handcuff options in the NFL and could have major fantasy upside if Barkley were to miss time due to an injury this year. Barkley could be in line for a pretty big workload against the Bears on Monday night if one or both of Bigsby and Shipley are inactive.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
More Recent News
DeVonta Smith Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 7:10 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. It was just the first practice of the week for the Eagles, who do not play until Monday night against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but Smith's status must now be closely monitored over the next two days. The 27-year-old is a must-start in fantasy football when he is active, especially now that A.J. Brown is no longer in town. He came out of the gate slow in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching three of six targets for 53 yards, but he blew up in Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans, catching 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. If Smith's hamstring injury is serious enough to keep him from playing on Monday night, Dontayvion Wicks would become a must-start in fantasy lineups with tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury he suffered in Week 2. Rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon could also get much more involved in the passing attack if Smith is inactive in Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Caleb Williams Not Expected to Play on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 6:53 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is not expected to play on Monday night in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a hamstring injury late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Williams is considered week-to-week, with even head coach Ben Johnson acknowledging that his star QB is likely to miss time. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is in the league's concussion protocol and did not practice on Thursday, so if he cannot go either, third-stringer Case Keenum would be forced into action against the Eagles on Monday night. The 24-year-old Williams could not get much going with 138 yards passing, no touchdowns, and an interception on a rain-soaked field in Chicago on Sunday against a strong defense, but he had 269 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers in which Chicago nearly scored 60 points. Williams' hamstring injury is frustrating, but fantasy managers should hold him where he is rostered, as the Bears still have the potential to have an explosive offense in 2026 when Williams is healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Nick Chubb Retiring With the Browns
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 6:39 PM ETFree-agent veteran running back Nick Chubb is returning to Cleveland to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Browns, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Chubb previously announced his retirement from the NFL at the end of August after spending seven of his eight seasons in the league in Cleveland. The 30-year-old was drafted in the second round (35th overall) by the Browns in 2018 from Georgia. He had a run of four straight years in which he made the Pro Bowl from 2019 to 2022, a stretch that included four straight 1,000-yard seasons with 40 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores in 59 starts. Everything changed in 2023, though, when Chubb tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his knee. He was never the same after that, carrying the ball 224 times for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 23 games over the last two seasons with the Browns and Houston Texans. Chubb will finish his NFL career with 7,349 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns on 1,462 carries (5.0 yards per carry) in 100 regular-season games played. He added 141 catches for 1,109 yards and another five scores through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jadarian Price Looks Headed Towards Playing in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 6:33 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest, shoulder) was seen running out to practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, and he appears headed towards playing in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, according to Brian Nemhauser. Price was banged up in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but he looks to be on the right track to be active this weekend for fantasy managers. The 22-year-old from Notre Dame had exactly 52 rushing yards in each of his first two NFL games, combining for three receptions for 14 yards through the air on four targets for the Seahawks. With Price getting banged up, Emanuel Wilson led Seattle's backfield with 21 carries for 92 yards, but he was not involved in the passing game. George Holani only had four carries for 13 yards against Arizona. Price still carries the most fantasy upside in this backfield, and at worst, he should be treated as an RB3/flex in fantasy if he is active on Sunday against Washington.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Puka Nacua Missing Another Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 6:07 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) was not at practice during the portion open to the media on Thursday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Nacua did not practice on Wednesday either, and coming off a missed game in the Monday night win over the New York Giants, the 25-year-old is very questionable to suit up on Sunday night in Week 3 on the road against the Denver Broncos. He will certainly need to get back on the field on Friday to have any shot at being active on Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay is not concerned that Nacua's injury is a long-term one, but he has not made great progress so far this week and is trending towards missing a second straight game. Fantasy managers will have another difficult decision if he is a game-time decision once again in Denver, but the way things are trending, it seems more likely that Nacua will miss another game. Veteran Davante Adams went over 100 yards with two touchdowns with Nacua sidelined on Monday, and second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson also got more involved and found the end zone.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Saquon Barkley Says his "MRI Went Well"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 5:55 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, shoulder), who was seen practicing on Thursday, said that his "MRI went well" when asked about his prospects for playing on Monday night in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. McLane was also told that Barkley expects to play against the Bears. He will most likely go down as a limited participant in the team's first official practice of the week after suffering a stinger and missing plenty of game time before eventually returning in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler only had four carries for nine yards and caught one of his two targets for 11 yards in the passing game, with backup Tank Bigsby outproducing him on the day. All signs point to Barkley being ready for this Sunday's game against the Bears on Monday night, but fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his status over the next couple of days. If active against Chicago, Barkley will be a must-start in all fantasy lineups. UPDATE: Barkley was officially limited in practice on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Aaron Jones Sr. Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 5:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) was seen back at practice for the portion open to the media on Thursday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones had a much bigger workload in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday with Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 yards. However, Jones is dealing with an injury issue of his own heading into a Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings have hinted that they do not want to overwork the 31-year-old veteran either, which is why they signed Jaret Patterson this week to give them more help alongside rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas. Jones is not a lock to be active this weekend, but he is on the right track to play after returning to practice on Thursday. Right now, Jones should be considered a volume-based RB2/3 in fantasy lineups if he is cleared to face the Bucs. UPDATE: Jones was officially limited on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Jaylen Warren Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 5:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) was limited in practice for the second straight day this week on Thursday, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Meanwhile, backfield mate Rico Dowdle (toe) was a non-participant for the second day in a row after he suffered a toe injury in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Warren is on track to be available this Sunday against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but he might need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid a questionable tag for the weekend. If Warren is active and Dowdle does not get the green light to play, Warren will be a must-start RB2 for fantasy managers against the Bengals. The 27-year-old has been the more efficient and productive back over Dowdle through two weeks, carrying the ball 21 times for 89 yards while also catching seven of his 10 targets for 61 yards as a receiver. Behind Warren and Dowdle, the Steelers have rookie Eli Heidenreich in their RB room. Warren's fantasy appeal is trending up going into Week 3 against the Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Travis Etienne Jr. Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Etienne has gotten off to an underwhelming start to his first season in New Orleans, recording 109 scrimmage yards and zero touchdowns on 26 touches across two games. While the exact nature of Etienne's hamstring issue is not yet clear, he will need to log a full practice on Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into his team's Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Etienne is unable to play in Las Vegas, Saints RB2 Alvin Kamara could take over as the team's lead back. Even if Etienne Jr. is active, fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations given his slow start and current injury concerns.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
Adonai Mitchell Added to Thursday Injury Report with a Finger Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:46 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday due to a finger injury, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Mitchell was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday, which could indicate that he suffered the finger ailment during practice. The 23-year-old has been productive through New York's first two games of 2026, recording nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets. Mitchell has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, but it appears that the third-year wideout's status for Sunday could be in question. The Jets will already be without rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 1 with an ankle injury. If Mitchell is sidelined against Detroit, star Jets wideout Garrett Wilson and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be in line for sizable target shares in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Malik Nabers Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:39 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) practiced in full on Thursday, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. Nabers suffered a shoulder injury that briefly sidelined him during New York's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. However, the star wideout was able to finish the game against Los Angeles and now appears to be on track to play in the Giants' Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Across the first two games of 2026, Nabers has recorded seven catches for 70 yards on 13 targets. The Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, which creates some uncertainty for Nabers' fantasy profile. On the bright side, New York has one of the NFL's better backup quarterback options in Jameis Winston, who has supported high-level production from his wide receivers in the past. Heading into Week 3, Nabers remains a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: NorthJersey.com - Art Stapleton
Kyle Monangai Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:33 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) was listed as a non-participant in his team's practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. The exact nature of Monangai's injury is not yet clear, but it appears as though the second-year running back's status for Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football could be in doubt. Monangai has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season while splitting playing time with Bears RB1 D'Andre Swift, recording 182 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 24 touches across two games. Monangai missed time during training camp due to a hyperextended knee, so it's a little concerning for fantasy managers that he's now dealing with another knee issue. If Monangai is unable to play in Week 3, Swift could see a massive workload against Philadelphia on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams a Non-Participant in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:23 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) did not participate in his team's practice on Thursday. The third-year quarterback suffered a hamstring injury late in his team's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While Williams may be able to avoid a long-term absence, he's yet to practice this week and appears to be trending toward missing Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Across the first two weeks of the year, Williams recorded 407 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while also rushing for 107 yards and two scores. Bears QB2 Tyson Bagent (concussion) also missed practice on Thursday as he battles a concussion. If neither Williams nor Bagent is able to play on Monday night, veteran signal-caller Case Keenum would likely make the start for Chicago against the Eagles.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
Quentin Johnston Getting Harder to Trust
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 4:16 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has not disappeared from the offense. That might be the most frustrating part. Johnston has seen 11 targets through two games and caught only three of them for 24 yards, including one catch for seven yards against Las Vegas. He also had a seven-yard run Sunday, but the passing-game production has been almost nonexistent. Ladd McConkey is still the top receiver here, and Tre' Harris has already turned four catches into 73 yards, including a 53-yard gain in Week 2. Johnston did enough last season to earn some patience, finishing with 51 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. The early 2026 results are still hard to ignore. RotoBaller has Johnston at No. 100 overall in its current half-PPR rest-of-season rankings and lists him as a hold who can be benched. That feels right after two rough weeks. The targets are there, but until Johnston starts doing something with them, he is getting tougher to trust in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:15 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) was not seen during the open portion of his team's practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. Spears missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury and could be trending toward being inactive for the Titans' Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Across the first two weeks of 2026, Spears has recorded 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards on six targets. The 25-year-old has operated in a complementary role to Titans RB1 Tony Pollard (ankle) as the team's main pass-catcher out of the backfield. If Spears is unable to play in Week 3, Pollard could be in line for a larger workload. Titans reserve backs Julius Chestnut and Nicholas Singleton could also see more playing time against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Saquon Barkley Expects to Play Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 4:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) was suited up and on the practice field Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. McLane added that Barkley expects to play Monday night against Chicago, though the Eagles had not yet released his official participation level. Barkley suffered the stinger on Philadelphia's first offensive play against Tennessee and missed most of the first half before returning in the third quarter. He finished with four carries for nine yards and one catch for 11 yards. Barkley has 19 carries for 92 yards through two games. Getting back on the field Thursday is an encouraging sign, but his practice designation and how he responds over the next few days will matter before his Week 3 status is settled.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Tony Pollard Returns to Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:10 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. Pollard missed practice on Wednesday due to ankle soreness, but it appears he is trending in the right direction ahead of Tennessee's Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Pollard has gotten off to a slow start in 2026, recording 99 yards from scrimmage and zero touchdowns on 23 touches across two games. However, fellow Titans back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is battling an ankle injury of his own that could sideline him in Week 3. If Spears does not play, Pollard could be in line for a larger workload as a receiver out of the backfield. If both Pollard and Spears are inactive in Week 3, running backs Julius Chestnut and Nicholas Singleton would be in line to handle backfield duties for Tennessee. UPDATE: Pollard was officially limited in his return to practice.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Jalen Coker Downgraded to DNP Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 4:02 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) did not practice Thursday after opening the week as a limited participant. That's a step backward for Coker, who has been dealing with the ankle since rolling it in the season opener. He was limited twice last week before practicing in full Friday and playing against Atlanta, where he caught eight passes for 66 yards. Coker has been one of Carolina's most productive receivers through two games, totaling 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Thursday's DNP doesn't rule him out for Sunday at Cleveland, but it puts more weight on what he is able to do Friday. If Coker can't go, John Metchie III would be one of the receivers in line for more work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold Says He's Pushing to Play Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 3:52 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) said Thursday that he is "striving to" return Sunday against Washington, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Darnold admitted he feared the injury he suffered on Seattle's opening drive could be a long-term issue, but a CT scan helped ease those concerns after it ruled out a fracture. He missed last week's win over Arizona before returning to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Seattle plans to ramp Darnold up during the week and make a decision on his availability by Friday. Darnold is clearly pushing to play, but the Seahawks still want to see how he responds as the workload increases.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Brock Bowers Practices Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 3:41 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was back at practice Thursday, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was limited Wednesday, so this makes two straight days on the field as he works back from a left meniscus trim on Sept. 8. He has missed the Raiders' first two games. Bowers did return to limited practice last Friday and went through a pregame workout before Sunday's win over the Chargers, but Las Vegas kept him inactive. Head coach Klint Kubiak said afterward that Bowers was "very close" to returning. Thursday's participation level has not been posted yet, so it is too early to say whether he will be full or limited. Still, another practice keeps a Week 3 return against New Orleans very much in play. UPDATE: Bowers was limited in practice again on Thursday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren