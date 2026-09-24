Tony Pollard Returns to Practice on Thursday

Sep 24, 2026, 3:11 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) denied two reports surrounding his situation Thursday. According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Porter said he is not seeking a second opinion on his back and did not request a trade from Pittsburgh. Porter has missed the Steelers' first two games after spending much of the summer dealing with the back issue. He was limited in Wednesday's practice, but Pittsburgh listed him as non-injury related/conditioning rather than with the back. The contract situation between Porter and the Steelers has added plenty of noise around his absence, which is why both denials are notable. For now, the football question is whether Porter can get through the rest of the week and make his season debut Sunday against Cincinnati.