Jalen Coker Using an Exercise Bike During Practice
Sep 24, 2026, 2:25 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle), who was limited in practice on Wednesday, was seen riding an exercise bike with a sweater on to begin practice on Thursday, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Coker is likely to be listed as limited again, but if he can upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could be cleared for the Week 3 tilt on the road in Cleveland against the Browns. The 24-year-old tweaked his ankle in the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears but returned and went off for eight catches, 138 yards, and two touchdowns. Coker was active in the Week 2 blowout win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons and once again had eight receptions on nine targets, but this time for only 66 yards. He is clearly still not over his ankle injury, but it does not seem like something that will keep him from playing or slowing him down in another potential blowup spot against the Browns. If Coker is active this weekend, fantasy managers need to find a way to get him in lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
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No Update on Saquon Barkley With Week 3 Looming
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 2:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that he did not have an update on running back Saquon Barkley (neck, shoulder), who missed some game time in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after suffering a stinger, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. The Eagles have a practice on Thursday, so we will know shortly whether or not he was on the field. Although Barkley eventually returned to the game on Sunday, he finished with only four carries for nine yards and had one catch for an 11-yard gain. Meanwhile, backup Tank Bigsby had 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for five yards. The 29-year-old Barkley has a lengthy injury history, so the Eagles could mix in more of Bigsby to take some of the load off if Barkley is active this weekend for a matchup on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears on the road. Bigsby should have been one of the more popular waiver-wire pickups after Week 2, but he is still only rostered in 39% of Yahoo leagues. He would have major fantasy upside if Barkley does miss any time in 2026, making him a valuable bench stash right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Caleb Douglas Still Not Practicing
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 2:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was not seen participating in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday for the second straight day, according to David Furones of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Douglas is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him from playing the final quarter of the Week 2 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and his status is now up in the air for this weekend versus the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday. Fellow rookie receiver Chris Bell (knee) is also banged up, but he at least appeared to be limited on Thursday. If the 23-year-old Douglas cannot play against KC, Jalen Tolbert, who has been a healthy scratch for the first two weeks, and Malik Washington would likely be quarterback Malik Willis' top pass-game targets. Douglas, a third-rounder from Texas Tech, caught only two passes for 19 yards in the Week 2 loss to the Niners, but he had five catches on seven targets for 94 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has intriguing upside that makes him worth stashing on the bench in deeper fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Kyle Juszczyk Fined by NFL for "Chugging Beer"
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 24, 2026, 2:00 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been fined $14,926 for engaging in an offensive demonstration in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Dolphins. Juszczyk scored a third-quarter touchdown and celebrated by simulating the sharing of a drink with teammate Deebo Samuel Sr. "Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste," the NFL wrote in the fine letter made public on Thursday. Juszczyk has appealed the fine, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. An injury-depleted 49ers team will host the Cardinals in Week 3 in a divisional matchup in which they are favored by more than a touchdown, potentially giving the 14th-year fullback another chance to find the end zone.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Bucky Irving Facing a Potential Pitch Count
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 24, 2026, 1:50 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has arguably been the team's most dynamic offensive player through the first two weeks of the season, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson told reporters on Thursday that the third-year back "is on a bit of a pitch count due to the longevity of the season." Robinson also said the team wants to ride the hot hand, which, so far, has clearly been Irving. The Buccaneers added veteran Kenny Gainwell on a two-year, $14 million free agent contract, but through two weeks, Irving has handled over 78% of the team's running back rush share while running 18 more routes and earning more than twice as many targets. Irving is the fantasy RB15 through two weeks, and while his success has depended largely on his heavy usage in an offense that ranks near the middle of the league in terms of efficiency and results, fantasy managers can continue to feel good about starting him until the team's actions match Robinson's messaging.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pewter Report
Emeka Egbuka's Fantasy Struggles Have Continued in 2026
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 24, 2026, 1:36 PM ETWith the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling offensively to start the year, and the ball spread fairly evenly among receivers, tight ends, and running backs, second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka has accumulated only 79 receiving yards through two weeks. Following a historically strong start to his rookie campaign, the 2025 first-round pick has now failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in 10 straight games, clearing that mark only once in his last 14 outings. He has maintained a respectable 7.1 targets per game over that stretch, but with quarterback Baker Mayfield topping 250 yards and two touchdowns only once since the start of the 2025 season, something he did seven times in 2024 alone, the quality of opportunity has seen a dramatic dip. The Buccaneers face the Vikings in Week 3, and while Brian Flores' aggressive blitzing defense has gotten results through two weeks, the unit is still susceptible to an underneath passing attack, presenting Egbuka with the opportunity to volume his way back to fantasy viability in full-PPR formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Still Not Practicing Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 24, 2026, 1:25 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) missed the team's Week 2 loss to the Saints, and his Week 3 availability is trending in the wrong direction after he missed his second straight practice on Thursday. Flowers was knocked out of the season-opener with a hamstring injury after recording a career-high 150 receiving yards in just one half of play. Despite running only 11 routes this season, he still sits as the fantasy WR18 through two weeks, and while it's looking unlikely that he'll be available for the team's Week 3 tilt with the Cowboys, to be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Flowers has proven to be a must-start player whenever he is again made available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
Chig Okonkwo Remains Out of Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:15 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) remains sidelined at practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and did not play in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. With two missed practices already this week, it is looking like Okonkwo will not be ready to return for the Week 3 matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks. With Okonkwo sidelined last weekend, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches and 20 yards, while John Bates was not targeted at all. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has already been ruled out for Week 3 after dislocating his left elbow, so the Commanders' offense will be led by veteran Marcus Mariota against a strong Seahawks defense. Fantasy managers should be avoiding Washington's TE situation altogether this weekend with Okonkwo looking likely to miss a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 24, 2026, 1:12 PM ETThe Wisconsin judge presiding over Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs' criminal case has denied the victim's request to permanently seal records, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Judge Marc Hammer has instead turned the matter back over to the Hobart/Lawrence police department, which will now determine whether it is considered fair to release those records. Both Jacobs and the victim will still have an opportunity "to appear" if a decision is made to release the records. Jacobs remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List, and with the NFL attempting to obtain key video evidence from the case, Thursday's ruling could make that a possibility. The Packers face the Falcons on Thursday night, with the backfield expected to be split again among MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson, who has emerged as potentially the most viable option from a fantasy perspective.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Rob Demovsky
Michael Pittman Jr. Practicing Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) continued to work in practice on Thursday for a second straight day, according to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh. Pittman ended last week with two missed practices because of his foot injury and was ultimately ruled out for the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. The 28-year-old appears to be on the right track towards returning this Sunday to face the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but he might need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid going into the weekend with a questionable tag. In his debut with the Steelers in the Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the former second-rounder from USC caught all three of his targets for 58 yards and no touchdowns. Pittman's return should be good news for DK Metcalf, who struggled in his absence against a star cornerback last weekend. If Pittman continues to improve and is cleared to play against Cincy, fantasy managers should treat him as a WR4/flex option.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Rico Dowdle Out of Boot, Still No Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:03 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, but he was out of his walking boot, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. It is good news that Dowdle is no longer in a boot, but his status for the Week 3 divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals is very much up in the air. The 28-year-old will definitely need to practice in some fashion on Friday to avoid being ruled out entirely. Backfield mate Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is also banged up, but he was taking part in practice on Thursday and should be available to play this weekend. If Dowdle is not cleared to play against the Bengals, Warren will basically become a must-start RB2 in fantasy football lineups, with rookie Eli Heidenreich being elevated to the RB2 role in a Steelers offense that has not looked great at all under new head coach Mike McCarthy through the first two weeks of the season. Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, but it looks like it will be very difficult for him to make it three straight in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Nico Collins Not at Practice on Thursday, Slated to Miss Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:55 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) remains absent from practice on Thursday, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. Per KPRC 2 Sports' Aaron Wilson, Collins is trending toward missing a second straight game in Week 3 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain that he suffered in practice last week. Fantasy managers need to keep the Texans' No. 1 wideout on the bench again this week and hope he can return for a Week 4 matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4. In last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with Collins sidelined, newcomer Kayshon Boutte was more involved, catching three of his five targets for 37 yards, but it was tight end Dalton Schultz who was the biggest beneficiary, catching 12 of 14 targets for a team-high 140 yards. Xavier Hutchinson saw the second-most targets (nine), and Jared Wayne surprisingly had seven targets in the passing game. Schultz will be in must-start status this weekend in Indy if Collins is ruled out again, with Boutte being on the flex radar for a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
A.J. Brown Could Miss 6-8 Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:43 PM ETESPN's Adam Schefter said on WEEI on Thursday that New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) could miss anywhere from six to eight weeks with the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With that said, Schefter reports that Brown has been moving around well and could be a candidate to return on the early side of the six- to eight-week timetable. The Patriots placed Brown on Injured Reserve, so he will be forced to miss at least four games. Fantasy managers should not be expecting Brown to return immediately when he is eligible to return, based on this report from Schefter. Quarterback Drake Maye failed to throw a touchdown pass in the Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with receiver Romeo Doubs benefiting the most from Brown's absence with three catches for 96 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry will also continue to be more intriguing as a TE streamer in fantasy as long as Brown is out, with veteran receiver Mack Hollins also worth rostering for bench depth going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Kenny Gainwell has Been a Bust Through Two Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:34 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has not had the type of impact with his new team that fantasy managers who drafted him thought he would have through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. In losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Gainwell has only seven rushing attempts for 25 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and has caught four of five targets for eight yards through the air in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme. The 27-year-old caught a whopping 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games last year in his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers with quarterback Aaron Rodgers checking down to him more often than not. There is still time for Gainwell to get more involved in Tampa, but his slow start is a reminder that he is not in Pittsburgh anymore. The Bucs could look to get Gainwell more involved as a pass-catcher as they search for their first win in Week 3 against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, but he has quickly fallen out of favor in fantasy leagues and should be considered a volatile RB3/flex in PPR formats this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jameson Williams has Had Modest Role to Begin 2026 Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:26 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams entered the 2026 season with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2024 and 2025, but so far in his fifth year in the NFL, he has had a modest role in the Lions' passing attack, catching six of his 13 targets for 78 yards and zero scores through two games. Williams did see nine targets in the season-opening overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, but it was a bit concerning to see him targeted only four times in last Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills despite playing 97% of the offensive snaps. There is still plenty of time for the former first-rounder from Alabama to turn it around, but the return of healthy tight end Sam LaPorta this year could make Williams more of a boom/bust WR2/3 for fantasy managers. Williams will be looking for his first statement game in a Week 3 home matchup against the New York Jets this Sunday. Fantasy managers should treat him as a boom/bust WR2/3 this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalen Hurts Gaining Momentum Going into Monday Night Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense had trouble sustaining drives last year, but despite a lackluster effort from the offensive unit, he still finished as a top-10 fantasy QB. With star receiver A.J. Brown out of town and with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, Hurts has been more fantasy-friendly through two weeks of the 2026 season. In wins over the Tennessee Titans and division-rival Washington Commanders, the three-time Pro Bowler has gone 40-for-62 passing (64.5%) with 467 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he has run the ball 12 times for 62 yards. It is still early, but Hurts is currently on pace to set a new career high in passing touchdowns after throwing for a career-high 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2025. Hurts and the Eagles will head on the road again in Week 3 on Monday Night Football to face a Bears defense that nearly allowed 40 points to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Through two weeks, the Bears defense has allowed 362 total yards of offense per game, which ranks seventh-most in the NFL. Hurts will be a clear top-five fantasy QB this week as his fantasy stock continues to rise.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jameis Winston Set to Start as Giants Weigh Quarterback Help
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 12:10 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will start Sunday's game against Tennessee as the team considers adding another veteran at the position. According to Adam Schefter, the Giants want to see how Winston performs before deciding whether a bigger move is needed. Jaxson Dart will miss the rest of the regular season following his knee injury, and head coach John Harbaugh has said all options are open as New York looks to add to the room. Schefter mentioned Gardner Minshew II and Mac Jones as possible options, though neither was reported as an active target. Winston went 11-of-27 for 111 yards and an interception after replacing Dart against the Rams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Oronde Gadsden Now the Chargers' Clear TE1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:07 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden had a promising first year in the NFL in 2025, catching 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games played, but his fantasy stock tumbled going into 2026 when the Chargers added competition at the position in Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (leg). In the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Gadsden caught both of his targets for 32 yards, and he had just two catches for 18 yards in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but he managed to find the end zone for the first time this year. The key for Gadsden going forward is that both Kolar and Njoku suffered injuries on Sunday that are expected to knock them out for multiple weeks -- Njoku is on Injured Reserve, and Kolar has already been ruled out for Week 3 at the Buffalo Bills. With the Chargers in need of reliable pass-catchers during a very difficult opening stretch of games in 2026, Gadsden could step up with both Kolar and Njoku out, and he will be an interesting TE2 streamer this weekend in Buffalo. He is only rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Josh Downs Has More Work Coming His Way
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 12:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs finally got going in Week 2, catching seven of nine targets for 72 yards in the overtime loss to Kansas City. He had only two catches for 37 yards in the opener, so the jump in involvement was hard to miss. Alec Pierce left Sunday's game in the first quarter after aggravating his surgically repaired heel and is now slated to go on injured reserve. That should leave more work for Downs, even after Indianapolis signed Darius Slayton this week. Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren are still going to command targets, so this is not suddenly a one-man passing game. Downs does have a clearer path than he did a week ago, though. He led the Colts in targets, catches, and receiving yards against the Chiefs and now has nine receptions for 109 yards through two games. RotoBaller has him at WR26 for Week 3 against Houston. With Pierce set to miss time, Downs has a chance to turn one busy night into a much steadier role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Taking Off as Philadelphia's No. 1 Receiver
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 11:48 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith already had the No. 1 job after A.J. Brown was traded to New England, and Week 2 looked like the first real payoff. Smith caught 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee after seeing six targets in the opener. He was also Jalen Hurts' go-to option on the final drive, catching four passes as Philadelphia moved into position for the game-winning score. The volume is the biggest thing here. Smith had 77 catches for 1,008 yards last season while still sharing the field with Brown, so there was always a path to more once that target competition disappeared. Through two games, he is up to 19 targets and 170 receiving yards. RotoBaller has Smith at WR9 for Week 3, and that feels a lot less aggressive after what he just did in Tennessee. Smith does not need another 13-target game every week to stay in the WR1 mix. If this is close to the kind of workload Philadelphia plans to give him, his fantasy ceiling has clearly moved up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Rebounds After Ugly Season Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 11:37 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix looked much better in Week 2 after a rough opener against Kansas City. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Denver's 20-13 win over Jacksonville, a big jump from the 131 passing yards he managed in Week 1. The Broncos had only three points at halftime, then scored 17 unanswered after the break and found points on each of their three second-half possessions. Nix also avoided a sack after going down four times against the Chiefs. That is enough to move him back in the right direction, even if there is still plenty missing from his fantasy profile right now. Nix has only eight rushing yards through two games after running for 356 yards and five touchdowns last season, and that part of his game helped cover for quieter passing days. RotoBaller has him at QB19 for Week 3 against the Rams, so this is not an automatic start spot. Still, the Week 2 version of Nix was a lot easier to trust.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller