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Oronde Gadsden Now the Chargers' Clear TE1

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Sep 24, 2026, 12:07 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden had a promising first year in the NFL in 2025, catching 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games played, but his fantasy stock tumbled going into 2026 when the Chargers added competition at the position in Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (leg). In the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Gadsden caught both of his targets for 32 yards, and he had just two catches for 18 yards in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but he managed to find the end zone for the first time this year. The key for Gadsden going forward is that both Kolar and Njoku suffered injuries on Sunday that are expected to knock them out for multiple weeks -- Njoku is on Injured Reserve, and Kolar has already been ruled out for Week 3 at the Buffalo Bills. With the Chargers in need of reliable pass-catchers during a very difficult opening stretch of games in 2026, Gadsden could step up with both Kolar and Njoku out, and he will be an interesting TE2 streamer this weekend in Buffalo. He is only rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 24, 2026, 12:00 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs finally got going in Week 2, catching seven of nine targets for 72 yards in the overtime loss to Kansas City. He had only two catches for 37 yards in the opener, so the jump in involvement was hard to miss. Alec Pierce left Sunday's game in the first quarter after aggravating his surgically repaired heel and is now slated to go on injured reserve. That should leave more work for Downs, even after Indianapolis signed Darius Slayton this week. Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren are still going to command targets, so this is not suddenly a one-man passing game. Downs does have a clearer path than he did a week ago, though. He led the Colts in targets, catches, and receiving yards against the Chiefs and now has nine receptions for 109 yards through two games. RotoBaller has him at WR26 for Week 3 against Houston. With Pierce set to miss time, Downs has a chance to turn one busy night into a much steadier role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 11:48 AM ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith already had the No. 1 job after A.J. Brown was traded to New England, and Week 2 looked like the first real payoff. Smith caught 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee after seeing six targets in the opener. He was also Jalen Hurts' go-to option on the final drive, catching four passes as Philadelphia moved into position for the game-winning score. The volume is the biggest thing here. Smith had 77 catches for 1,008 yards last season while still sharing the field with Brown, so there was always a path to more once that target competition disappeared. Through two games, he is up to 19 targets and 170 receiving yards. RotoBaller has Smith at WR9 for Week 3, and that feels a lot less aggressive after what he just did in Tennessee. Smith does not need another 13-target game every week to stay in the WR1 mix. If this is close to the kind of workload Philadelphia plans to give him, his fantasy ceiling has clearly moved up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 11:37 AM ET

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix looked much better in Week 2 after a rough opener against Kansas City. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Denver's 20-13 win over Jacksonville, a big jump from the 131 passing yards he managed in Week 1. The Broncos had only three points at halftime, then scored 17 unanswered after the break and found points on each of their three second-half possessions. Nix also avoided a sack after going down four times against the Chiefs. That is enough to move him back in the right direction, even if there is still plenty missing from his fantasy profile right now. Nix has only eight rushing yards through two games after running for 356 yards and five touchdowns last season, and that part of his game helped cover for quieter passing days. RotoBaller has him at QB19 for Week 3 against the Rams, so this is not an automatic start spot. Still, the Week 2 version of Nix was a lot easier to trust.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 11:26 AM ET

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson has only seven catches for 74 yards through two games, but the usage has been much better than the production. Wilson has seen seven targets in both games and has clearly been the most involved wide receiver in Arizona's passing game. That is notable after his breakout last season, when he finished with 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cardinals also gave Wilson a three-year, $75 million extension before the season, so they have made a pretty significant commitment to him. Marvin Harrison Jr., meanwhile, has opened the year with just one catch on four targets. There is still a big piece of this passing game that belongs to Trey McBride, and that probably is not changing anytime soon. Wilson does not need to overtake McBride to matter for fantasy, though. If he keeps getting seven or eight looks most weeks, better games should follow. At this point, Wilson looks less like a secondary option in Arizona and more like the Cardinals' clear No. 1 wide receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 11:17 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has not found the end zone yet, but the early volume is moving in the right direction. Andrews caught four of six targets for 49 yards in Week 1, then went 6-for-7 for another 49 yards against New Orleans with Zay Flowers (hamstring) out. That gives him 10 catches on 13 targets through two games, which is a much steadier start than managers got from him last season. Flowers remains sidelined, so Andrews could again be one of Lamar Jackson's busiest options against Dallas. The matchup helps, too. RotoBaller has Andrews at TE8 for Week 3, and the Cowboys have allowed 17 PPR points per game to tight ends through two weeks. Andrews has not needed a touchdown to stay useful so far, and another game without Flowers would only strengthen the case that his weekly floor is climbing again. That is enough to move him back toward reliable TE1 territory.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 10:55 AM ET

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is off to a very good start to the 2026 season and that could continue as he could see an increased role in the offense with quarterback Caleb Williams expected to miss time with a hamstring injury. Swift came out of the gates this season rolling with an epic Week 1 performance against the Panthers when he rushed 18 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns with one catch for 10 yards. The going got tougher against the Vikings in Week 2, but he still carried the ball 16 times for just 45 rushing yards and caught five passes for 54 yards. Against the Eagles in Week 3, Swift should continue to be heavily involved maybe even more than the previous two weeks. While the Eagles could sell out to stop Swift and the run game without the threat of Williams and the passing attack, Swift could also use his increased role to have another good fantasy day.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 24, 2026, 10:45 AM ET

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison and the rest of the Vikings' passing attack are trending up with the return of Kyler Murray (concussion) on the horizon. Addison has started the season off slow, but that could change with Murray coming back from his opening-game injury. Addison was targeted five times in Week 2's win over the Chicago Bears with Carson Wentz at quarterback and hauled in two passes for 21 yards. That was after Addison failed to catch a pass on just two targets in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Addison is a capable WR2 for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson and for fantasy teams when he is right. He has the potential of a capable pass-catcher lining up opposite Jefferson. He is definitely trending in the right direction and could be a very wise pickup ahead of the Vikings' matchup with the Buccaneers in Week 3.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 24, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) has a minor hamstring injury but did not practice on Wednesday, and "that does not bode well for his participation on Sunday, but we'll continue to track it," according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport hinted that Baltimore is taking more of a long-term approach to the injury. "They want to keep him around long term and want to make sure he is available throughout the season," Rapoport said. Flowers is a star receiver who looks like he is ready for a breakout season if he can stay healthy. He had a very impressive Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts before he left with the hamstring injury. He had already recorded five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of that game. Look for big things once he regains full health.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Sep 24, 2026, 10:23 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is dealing with a hip injury after dealing with a quad injury in training camp. The injury "does not seem to be major" according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Evans didn't practice on Wednesday, but Rapoport reported that there is a "good chance he practices this week and goes". Evans had six catches on seven targets in the 49ers game in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. He had 49 receiving yards and a touchdown in that Week 1 contest and followed it up with three catches on three targets in Week 2's win over the Miami Dolphins. Evans is a solid WR1 for fantasy purposes when healthy. He looks to have avoided a serious hip injury and looks like he is ready to play in Week 3 against the Cardinals in a good matchup.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Sep 24, 2026, 10:11 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has yet to establish a role for himself, even with the Rams missing their top wideout Puka Nacua (groin). Mumpfield had just three targets and one catch for 12 yards in Week 2's win over the New York Giants. Mumpfield had a chance to really have an expanded role as the wide receiver opposite Davante Adams, but tight end Terrance Ferguson and the crew of Los Angeles tight ends saw an increased role and limited the appeal of Mumpfield while Nacua missed the game. With Nacua still iffy for Week 3, Mumpfield could have some fantasy value but will be a risky pickup off of the waiver wire. It's hard to imagine scenarios where Mumpfield would be placed into a starting lineup unless you are playing in a very deep league. Wait for Mumpfield to prove more before making him a waiver-wire priority.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is not trending in the right direction to return in Week 3's matchup with the Broncos, according to what coach Sean McVay told ESPN Los Angeles. McVay was very candid, stating, "He's not making great progress" when asked about Nacua's recovery. Without Puka in Week 2, Davante Adams went off with 195 yards and two touchdowns, and he will be in a prime position for another big game against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football if Nacua is unable to return. Tight end Terrance Ferguson also gets a big bump if Nacua is out, since he ranked second on the team with six catches on nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Ferguson will be a starting TE option in most leagues if Nacua is unable to return this week. Nacua could still make a surprising return to practice before the end of the week, but a Week 4 return against the Eagles looks like the more likely scenario.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN Los Angeles
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has gotten off to a strong start as the focus of the Jets' offense, which has looked much better with Geno Smith at quarterback this season. Hall took 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Titans. In Week 2, he didn't have nearly as much success on the ground, managing just 29 yards and 16 carries and losing a touchdown carry to Braelon Allen. He still saved his fantasy day, though, with five catches on five targets for 63 yards against Green Bay. Hall's snap share went up in Week 2, when he logged 65% of snaps, and he remains the clear No. 1 RB ahead of Allen, even though Allen does work in at times. In a much-improved offense, Hall looks like he can be a riser to the point of being a reliable weekly fantasy starter again this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2's loss to the Bills, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 52 yards. He was targeted eight times in Week 1 and seven times in Week 2, which is an increase from last season, when he was targeted more than six times just twice in nine games, averaging 5.4 targets per game. LaPorta's increased involvement and the Lions' tendency to get into high-scoring contests so far this season make him a solid tight end option going forward. He's ranked as the No. 3 tight end for Week 3 against the Jets in RotoBaller's rankings, and if he continues to get more looks, he could be an elite option going forward.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been developing a better connection with QB C.J. Stroud, according to what the starting QB told Cody Stoots. Stroud said that Noel brings amazing quickness and is playing faster and faster. With Nico Collins (hamstring) unable to return to practice yet and likely to miss a second straight game, Noel could get a chance to show off that growing connection in Week 3's matchup with the Colts. With Collins out last week, Noel's targets and snap share increased, but he only managed to bring in one catch for 31 yards and added a 13-yard rush. The second-year receiver from Iowa State should have an opportunity to step into a bigger role this season in the absence of Jayden Higgins (knee) as well, but he has yet to put together a big game. The fact that Stroud is praising him speaks to his potential, though, and he's still a sleeper to watch as the Texans look for pass-catchers to step up and produce.--Zach Thompson
Source: Cody Stoots
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has shown a strong connection with Bryce Young in his first two games with the Panthers, making an immediate impact after joining the team in August. He didn't play in the preseason, but when the games started to count, he became a prime option for Carolina in the red zone. Waller had a short touchdown called back due to a penalty in Week 1, but he found the end zone twice in Week 2. The 34-year-old caught all five of his targets for 61 yards in his two games and will continue to be a go-to option in the red zone due to his ability to win contested catches. He only played 35% of the team's snaps in Week 1 and 44% of the snaps in Week 2, so there is also the potential for more growth in other areas of the field as he settles into the team's offense. Waller is definitely a tight end on the rise and is a pickup to consider in all formats if you need tight end help. This week, he and the Panthers visit the Browns in Cleveland.--Zach Thompson
Source: Mike Kaye
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Sep 24, 2026, 8:04 AM ET

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is "on a good track "to return in Week 3 when the Seahawks face the Washington Commanders. Darnold exited the season opener in the first quarter with this injury and was unable to play in Week 2. However, the reigning Super Bowl champion appears to be recovering well and may miss only one game. He was a limited participant in practice, which is a positive sign that he is trending in the right direction. In his absence, the Seahawks have turned to Drew Lock to lead the offense. This past weekend, Lock was quite sharp against the Cardinals, going 19-for-26 with 235 passing yards and three touchdowns. If cleared to return, Darnold would carry high-end QB2 upside facing a struggling Washington secondary that has allowed a hefty 30.5 PPG over the first two weeks.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
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Sep 24, 2026, 1:18 AM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker had an outrageously productive Week 1, but given his relatively low fantasy stock before the season started, managers wanted to wait and see whether he could replicate his production in Week 2. While he didn't have another 138-yard, two-touchdown performance, he proved that his volume is certainly sustainable from week to week. In fact, Coker has finished with exactly nine targets and eight catches in each of his two games so far. He has also played at least 76% of the snaps in both contests. It has been very encouraging to see the Panthers' passing attack firing on all cylinders, as both Coker and Tetairoa McMillan have been able to produce double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in each of the first two games. To this point, Coker ranks as the WR5 in PPR leagues with 33.8 and 14.6 points in the first two weeks, respectively. Bryce Young is playing the best football of his career, and nobody has benefitted more than Coker and his fantasy managers. He's firmly in must-start territory as a low-end WR2 for Week 3 against an unintimidating Browns defense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 1:14 AM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson wasted no time solidifying himself in the lead-back role upon his return from injury. After Rhamondre Stevenson had 23 touches on an 85% snap share in Week 1, there was some speculation that he and Henderson would split the backfield snaps in Week 2. While they did have a relatively even 60/40 split in terms of snaps, Henderson out-touchded Stevenson 16 to 7. Additionally, Stevenson had a fumble while Henderson had a touchdown, further widening the gap between the two backs. Henderson finished his season debut with 16 carries, 76 rushing yards, and one touchdown, resulting in a solid 14.6-point outing in most fantasy leagues. Assuming he continues to handle the bulk of the volume out of the backfield, the 23-year-old will be a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 1:06 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has emerged as one of the most elite fantasy contributors through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Olave has at least 22.8 PPR points in each of the two games. With a total of 18 catches, 268 yards, and one touchdown, he ranks as the overall WR3 in PPR leagues so far. We've seen Olave deliver high-level fantasy production in a variety of ways, including high volume, high yardage totals, and touchdown upside. That's good news for fantasy managers, because he's not dependent on one specific stat (catches, yards, or touchdowns) to carry his entire fantasy stock. The Saints' passing attack looks really good this year, and Olave is the focal point of that unit. He continues to rank as a mid-to-high WR1 heading into a very favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 24, 2026, 1:05 AM ET

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was already atop the depth chart, but he could evolve into an every-down back now that one of his teammates is injured. Jonathan Brooks (core) was placed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least four games. The latest reporting, however, indicates that his injury will likely keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks. That leaves Hubbard in line to operate as the primary running back with minimal competition through mid-November. Hubbard has been impressive so far this season, scoring three touchdowns and contributing at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his two games. He ranks as the overall RB8 in PPR leagues so far, and he should continue to produce as a high-end RB2 with top-12 upside going forward. He's in must-start territory for a very favorable Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who just surrendered 89 rushing yards (5.24 YPC) to Bucky Irving.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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