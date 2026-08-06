Mark Andrews a Solid Mid-to-Late-Round Tight End Option in 2026
Mark Andrews is in line for a solid 2026 season. Andrews had a down 2025 season, with 48 receptions for 470 yards and six touchdowns, finishing as the TE16 in half-PPR formats. That was with Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar still firmly in the mix, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing several games. Now, the Ravens hired Declan Doyle as the new offensive coordinator in 2026. Doyle came from the Chicago Bears in 2025 and has been under Broncos head coach Sean Payton for most of his coaching career. Both Payton's and Ben Johnson's offenses favor tight ends, with players like Sam LaPorta, Colston Loveland, and Saints tight end Jimmy Graham when Payton coached in New Orleans. There's a strong chance Andrews is the second option in the receiving game behind Zay Flowers, with a great quarterback supplying him as well. Ranked TE9 and 104 in RotoBaller's rankings, Andrews could be a great value this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller