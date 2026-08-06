Malik Willis Makes More Sense in Superflex Leagues
Malik Willis is finally getting a real shot to start after two years behind Jordan Love. He completed 30 of 35 passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in four appearances last season, then added 123 yards and two scores on the ground. The useful part for fantasy is not the 85.7% completion rate. It is the rushing. In his final two appearances, Willis ran 19 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for 409 yards and two scores. That gives him a way to survive weeks when Miami's passing game stalls, and there could be a few of those. Tyreek Hill is gone, Jaylen Waddle was traded, and the receiver room is now built around Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and three rookies. That is a lot to ask of a quarterback with six career starts. RotoBaller has Willis at QB21, which is a fair place for the gamble. His legs make him a useful QB2 in Superflex leagues. In ordinary one-quarterback formats, he is better viewed as a matchup option than a draft-day plan.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller