Chris Rodriguez Jr. Pushing for Goal-Line Work
Chris Rodriguez Jr. had his busiest practice of training camp Thursday and made his strongest impression in short-yardage work, according to Sports Illustrated. Rodriguez handled several carries during team drills, caught a short pass from Trevor Lawrence, and repeatedly powered the offense away from its own goal line. Every carry reportedly gained positive yardage, continuing a strong start to padded practices for the 5-foot-11, 224-pound back. Rodriguez rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries with Washington last season, but he has caught only six passes through three NFL seasons. The Jaguars have not settled on how they will divide the backfield, though Rodriguez is making a convincing case for the heavy work near the goal line. That role could make him a touchdown-dependent option in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated